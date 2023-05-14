Why Meg Ryan Left Hollywood: Actress 'Reached a Point Where She Didn't Want to Be the Center of Attention' Anymore

Meg Ryan was once one of the most talked about actresses in Hollywood, but she knew when to call it quits and take some time to herself.

The When Harry Met Sally star moved to New York City to raise her two kids — Jack Quaid, now 31, who she shares with ex Dennis Quaid, and adopted daughter Daisy True, now 19 — and while she's visited California many times since then, according to a source, she just "reached a point where she didn’t want to be the center of attention or caught up in the Hollywood scene anymore."