Why Meg Ryan Left Hollywood: Actress 'Reached a Point Where She Didn't Want to Be the Center of Attention' Anymore
Meg Ryan was once one of the most talked about actresses in Hollywood, but she knew when to call it quits and take some time to herself.
The When Harry Met Sally star moved to New York City to raise her two kids — Jack Quaid, now 31, who she shares with ex Dennis Quaid, and adopted daughter Daisy True, now 19 — and while she's visited California many times since then, according to a source, she just "reached a point where she didn’t want to be the center of attention or caught up in the Hollywood scene anymore."
"When people ask her if she misses that old glitzy lifestyle, she’ll just say, ‘Been there, done that!’ " the source explained. "Meg loves her low-key life. She’s happier than she’s ever been."
Prior to her move to the Big Apple, Ryan was no stranger to drama. As the end of their 10-year marriage approached, rumors swirled that both Quaid and the Top Gun actress had been unfaithful to each other.
In 2000, Ryan allegedly fell "hard and fast" for New Zealand-born actor Russell Crowe, but according to the source, the duo was simply not compatible when it came to a more serious relationship.
However, the 61-year-old finally found another long-term love when she sparked a romance with rock legend John Mellencamp in 2010. The pair had an on-again, off-again romance until they parted ways for good in 2019, and since then, Ryan has been contented to live life as a single woman.
"Meg's been on some dates but she enjoys her own company more than ever," another source revealed. "However, if someone comes along in the future, she’s open to it."
As for the potential for a return to Hollywood, the source added, "There’s no pressure there. Meg is very happy chilling by the sea, enjoying life and taking everything as it comes."
As OK! previously reported, Ryan opened up on her departure from Tinseltown in a 2015 interview, admitting she just felt "burned out."
"I didn't feel like I knew enough anymore about myself or the world to reflect it as an actor. I felt isolated," she continued at the time. "I felt like I was behind a window looking at my life."
