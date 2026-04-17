'Idiots': Pima County Sheriff's Office Torched Over Misleading 'Nancy Has Been Located' Message as Savannah Guthrie's Mom Remains Missing
April 17 2026, Updated 4:47 p.m. ET
The police department handling Nancy Guthrie's case is in hot water again.
Social media users slammed the Pima County Sheriff's Department for stating in a Thursday, April 16, X post, "Update: Nancy has been located."
The department's post included a photo of another "vulnerable adult" with short brown hair named Nancy Radakovich, who was declared missing the same day.
Despite the "missing person" poster providing the elderly woman's last name, a flurry of users on X expressed outrage over the confusing update.
"You guys are idiots. Post the LAST NAME," one person wrote, while another branded the department "embarrassing."
"You need to fire your social media manager. This was so out of touch!" someone else chimed in.
'No Wonder Her Kidnapper Got Away With It'
A fourth user wrote, "Pima County is a joke. Obviously it is great this lady was located but you guys have to be absolutely brain dead to not know people would think this was Nancy Guthrie, they even look alike."
"No wonder her kidnapper got away with it. HORRIBLE PD!" the account added.
The 84-year-old mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie was allegedly abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home in the early hours of February 1.
The Sheriff Has Faced Calls to Resign
- Savannah Guthrie Reportedly Rips Local Sheriff Investigating Mom Nancy Guthrie’s Abduction, Says She 'Doesn't Need Him'
- Nancy Guthrie Investigators 'Stuck' on Kidnapping Motive, Says Sheriff: 'Is It Revenge for Something?'
- Nancy Guthrie Case: Retired Homicide Sergeant Reveals How Police May Have Jeopardized Investigation From the Start
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Arizona sheriff's department — in particular, the sheriff himself — has been been subject to brutal backlash since early on in the investigation into Nancy's disappearance.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has been criticized for returning the house back to the family too soon and allegedly denying the FBI access to key evidence in the case.
Chris was even urged to resign after it was revealed he left his first police job in disgrace amid a myriad of issues and lied about his professional past on his resume.
Nancy Guthrie Was Likely 'Targeted'
He has yet to step down, though, as the search for Nancy continues.
The NBC anchor's beloved mom was last seen by her local daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law, on the evening before she vanished in the middle of the night.
Investigators believe the matriarch is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping," and Savannah, 54, recently admitted her Today fame may be to blame.
A Masked Suspect Was Seen at Nancy Guthrie's Home
The Arizona retiree has notably appeared on Today multiple times over the years.
Since her disappearance, FBI released security footage of a masked suspect seemingly trying to disable Nancy's doorbell camera around the time she went missing and revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene that's still being analyzed.
Savannah has also acknowledged that the family knows Nancy "may already be gone" — but they remain desperate for her "recovery."
A reward for information leading to Nancy's return had been raised to $1 million.