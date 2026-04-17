'Idiots': Pima County Sheriff's Office Torched Over Misleading 'Nancy Has Been Located' Message as Savannah Guthrie's Mom Remains Missing

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The police department handling Nancy Guthrie's case is in hot water again. Social media users slammed the Pima County Sheriff's Department for stating in a Thursday, April 16, X post, "Update: Nancy has been located." The department's post included a photo of another "vulnerable adult" with short brown hair named Nancy Radakovich, who was declared missing the same day.

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Update: Nancy has been located. https://t.co/bS6yuRL1J3 pic.twitter.com/pVX7Xz5ekK — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) April 17, 2026 Source: @PimaSheriff/x The police department handling Nancy Guthrie's case continues to face backlash.

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Some were annoyed that the police office's post was misleading.

Despite the "missing person" poster providing the elderly woman's last name, a flurry of users on X expressed outrage over the confusing update. "You guys are idiots. Post the LAST NAME," one person wrote, while another branded the department "embarrassing." "You need to fire your social media manager. This was so out of touch!" someone else chimed in.

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'No Wonder Her Kidnapper Got Away With It'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

A fourth user wrote, "Pima County is a joke. Obviously it is great this lady was located but you guys have to be absolutely brain dead to not know people would think this was Nancy Guthrie, they even look alike." "No wonder her kidnapper got away with it. HORRIBLE PD!" the account added. The 84-year-old mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie was allegedly abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home in the early hours of February 1.

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The Sheriff Has Faced Calls to Resign

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Source: Fox 10 Phoenix/youtube Sheriff Chris Nanos has faced criticism for his handling of the case.

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Nancy Guthrie Was Likely 'Targeted'

Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook The 84-year-old mom was allegedly abducted from her home.

He has yet to step down, though, as the search for Nancy continues. The NBC anchor's beloved mom was last seen by her local daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law, on the evening before she vanished in the middle of the night. Investigators believe the matriarch is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping," and Savannah, 54, recently admitted her Today fame may be to blame.

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A Masked Suspect Was Seen at Nancy Guthrie's Home