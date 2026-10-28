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Hayden Panettiere's Death 'Ruled Accidental,' Police Say in Closing Investigation After Actress Was Tragically Found Unresponsive at Age 36

Photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere died at age 36 on August 16.

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Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

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Hayden Panettiere's death has been officially ruled an accident more than two months after she was found unresponsive in a South Carolina apartment.

"Based on the Medical Examiner’s determination and the findings of the investigation, Hayden Panettiere’s death has been ruled accidental," the Greenville Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday, October 28.

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Hayden Panettiere's Death Was Officially Ruled an Accident

Photo of Hayden Panettiere was discovered unresponsive by her boyfriend's brother, Zach Hickerson.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere was discovered unresponsive by her boyfriend's brother, Zach Hickerson.

The ruling ended the police investigation into Panettiere's death, according to the statement.

As OK! previously reported, the Nashville star died on August 16 at age 36. She was discovered on a sofa bed sitting with her legs crossed and face down by her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach Hickerson.

According to the coroner's report, Brian reportedly administered two doses of Narcan, a medicine used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and called 911 after she remained unresponsive.

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hayden panettiere death ruled accidental

Emergency services responded to a phone call around 1:52 p.m. reporting an "unidentified female," who was later identified as Panettiere, in "cardiac arrest" following a suspected overdose, per 911 dispatch audio.

Though life-saving measures were taken, she was pronounced dead less than an hour after emergency services arrived.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden," Panettiere's father, Alan "Skip" Panettiere, announced in a statement. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

hayden panettiere death ruled accidental

Toxicology results later confirmed that Panettiere had fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine in her system at the time of her death.

Panettiere's death was ruled an accident last month, though authorities were investigating whether she obtained the drugs from a counterfeit dealer.

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