Hayden Panettiere's Death 'Ruled Accidental,' Police Say in Closing Investigation After Actress Was Tragically Found Unresponsive at Age 36
Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:47 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's death has been officially ruled an accident more than two months after she was found unresponsive in a South Carolina apartment.
"Based on the Medical Examiner’s determination and the findings of the investigation, Hayden Panettiere’s death has been ruled accidental," the Greenville Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday, October 28.
Hayden Panettiere's Death Was Officially Ruled an Accident
The ruling ended the police investigation into Panettiere's death, according to the statement.
As OK! previously reported, the Nashville star died on August 16 at age 36. She was discovered on a sofa bed sitting with her legs crossed and face down by her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach Hickerson.
According to the coroner's report, Brian reportedly administered two doses of Narcan, a medicine used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and called 911 after she remained unresponsive.
- Hayden Panettiere's Death: First Look at South Carolina 'Loft' Where Actress Was Found 'Unresponsive' After Suspected 'Overdose' — Photo
- Hayden Panettiere's Cause of Death Is Pending Amid Ongoing Investigation, Coroner Says After Report Claims She Took One Fatal Pill Laced With Fentanyl
- 'Overdose': 911 Dispatch Audio Reveals Hayden Panettiere Was Found Dead at South Carolina Loft After Drug Induced 'Cardiac Arrest'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Emergency services responded to a phone call around 1:52 p.m. reporting an "unidentified female," who was later identified as Panettiere, in "cardiac arrest" following a suspected overdose, per 911 dispatch audio.
Though life-saving measures were taken, she was pronounced dead less than an hour after emergency services arrived.
"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden," Panettiere's father, Alan "Skip" Panettiere, announced in a statement. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”
Toxicology results later confirmed that Panettiere had fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine in her system at the time of her death.
Panettiere's death was ruled an accident last month, though authorities were investigating whether she obtained the drugs from a counterfeit dealer.