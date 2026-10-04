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Hayden Panettiere's Engagement Ring From Wladimir Klitschko Went Missing Shortly Before Her Death

Image of Wladimir Klitschko, Hayden Panettiere
Source: @KLITSCHKO/INSTAGRAM, MEGA

Hayden Panettiere's engagement ring from former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko reportedly disappeared during the final days of her life.

Oct. 4 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Hayden Panettiere's engagement ring from former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko reportedly disappeared shortly before her death.

The late Nashville star held onto the sentimental piece for years after ending her engagement to Klitschko, with whom she shared 11-year-old daughter Kaya.

"Hayden's engagement ring from Wlad that she's held onto for all this time is missing," a source dished in a new report.

Those close to Panettiere allegedly suspect someone took the ring during the final days of her life.

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Hayden Panettiere's Loved Ones Believe the Ring Was Taken

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Image of Hayden Panettiere's loved ones suspect her missing engagement ring was taken during her final days.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere's loved ones suspect her missing engagement ring was taken during her final days.

"Friends and family think that someone who was with her in her final days took it when they were pawning her things," the insider alleged.

No individual was identified as being responsible for the ring's disappearance, and there has been no confirmation that it was stolen.

Panettiere died on August 16 at age 37. The Greenville County Coroner's Office determined her death was accidental and caused by the toxic effects of multiple drugs. Investigators reported finding no signs of trauma at the scene.

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Hayden Panettiere's Engagement Ring Was Worth Up to $500,000

Image of Hayden Panettiere helped design the missing ring in 2013.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere helped design the missing ring in 2013.

The missing ring reportedly featured a large emerald-cut center diamond with split-shank setting and was once estimated to be worth as much as $500,000.

Panettiere helped design the piece herself after Klitschko proposed in 2013.

The actress previously explained that she worked with Montblanc to create the ring, providing her ideas and making tweaks to sketches until the final design came together.

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Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko Shared a Daughter

Image of Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko were together for nearly a decade and have one daughter.
Source: @KLITSCHKO/INSTAGRAM

Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko were together for nearly a decade and have one daughter.

Panettiere and the former professional boxer began dating in 2009 and had an on-again, off-again relationship before becoming engaged.

They welcomed Kaya in December 2014 but ultimately ended their relationship for good in 2018.

Despite their split, Panettiere apparently kept the engagement ring Klitschko gave her, making its reported disappearance especially significant to those closest to the actress.

Hayden Panettiere's Mother Previously Claimed Her Belongings Were Pawned

Image of Questions remain about what happened to Panettiere's engagement ring, with no one publicly identified as responsible for its disappearance.
Source: MEGA

Questions remain about what happened to Panettiere's engagement ring, with no one publicly identified as responsible for its disappearance.

The missing ring claim follows an allegation from Panettiere's estranged mother, Lesley Vogel, concerning some of her daughter's other possessions.

Vogel claimed in a September interview with The New York Times that Panettiere's on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson had previously pawned "some of" the actress' belongings, including a vintage guitar. Hickerson did not publicly respond to that allegation.

No evidence cited in the new report establishes what happened to Panettiere's engagement ring or identifies who, if anyone, may have taken it.

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