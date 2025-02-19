NEWS Hayden Panettiere Honors Brother Jensen on the 2-Year Anniversary of His Unexpected Death, Admits She's Still in 'Pain' Over the Tragedy Source: @haydenpanettiere/instagram Hayden Panettiere's only sibling passed away in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere paid tribute to her late brother, Jensen Panettiere, two years after his sudden death. The actress posted a black and white photo of them together on her Instagram on Wednesday, February 19, alongside an emotional caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Hayden Panettiere's brother, Jensen, died at age 28 in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"2 years ago today, I lost my little brother. This amazing human being touched the lives of so many. Especially mine," she shared. "The pain isn’t quantifiable. I pray you’re in a beautiful place J. That you’re at peace and that when all is said and done…I’ll see you again." "Rest easy brother," the blonde beauty, 35, added. "You are so missed and beyond loved. 💜."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Jensen's cause of death was listed as 'cardiomegaly (an enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications.'

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Jensen was 28 when he was found unresponsive in his apartment. While the artist struggled with drug addiction in the past, his cause of death was listed as "cardiomegaly (an enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications."

Article continues below advertisement

The Heroes alum, who has also battled addiction, opened up about how the loss took a toll on her physically and mentally. "I just ballooned out," she revealed of gaining weight from the stress and increased levels of cortisol running through her body. "I didn’t feel confident to put on clothes and get out of the house, but I also knew that I needed to get out and keep moving or I’d never stop looking and feeling this way."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jrpanettiere/instagram The actress admitted she's still in 'pain' over her sibling's sudden passing.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"It became a destructive hamster wheel of, do I feel good enough to go out?" Hayden continued, admitting she became agoraphobic. Fortunately, the star sought out help from a personal trainer. "These long, beautiful walks where we could vent and it would be this therapy session," she explained. "My body just started reacting, not just from the working out. It allowed me to release the stress, the high expectations I’d always put on myself."

Article continues below advertisement

Though she was feeling better about herself, the mom-of-one admitted she doesn't think she will ever be the same person after Jensen's passing. "He was my only sibling, and it was my job to protect him. When I lost him, I felt like I lost half of my soul," she emotionally confessed. "I will always be heartbroken about it," Hayden declared. "I will never be able to get over it. No matter how many years go by, I will never get over his loss."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Hayden felt she lost 'half of my soul' when Jensen died.

Article continues below advertisement

While it was believed the star was sober, Hayden's September 2024 interview with People sparked concerns, as she slurred her speech and appeared off during the chat. "What's really going on Hayden?? Cuz something ain't right..." one viewer commented, while another wrote, "This is so uncomfortable to watch. 😔."

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after, Hayden spoke out to clear the air over the situation. "It’s unfathomable that I’m even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won’t be criticized for how fast or slow I speak," she stated. "I hadn’t slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure. It was an eight-hour shoot followed by an on-camera interview that was supposed to last for one hour," the Nashville star explained.