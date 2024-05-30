OK Magazine
Jennifer Lopez Admits She Tried to 'Slow Down' and 'Be Home More' During Marriage to Ben Affleck as Divorce Rumors Loom

jlo ben
Source: MEGA
By:

May 30 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez loves a packed schedule!

In a new interview, the “On the Floor” singer revealed she had “pared down” her work commitments in recent years amid her marriage to Ben Affleck.

ben jlo vday
Source: MEGA

Rumors have been swirling that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are headed for divorce.

The 54-year-old star explained she tried to “slow down more and be home more” in the last “few years.”

Though she did not mention the Good Will Hunting actor specifically, she began cutting back around the same time she rekindled her 2004 romance with the 51-year-old.

“That’s what I used to do a lot of. This, this, this, this,” Lopez shared. “That’s the truth … As much as it seems like I’m going at a fever pace all the time, I’m actually at half the pace that I was a few years ago.”

Now that rumors have swirled the couple may be on the brink of divorce, the mother-of-two’s schedule has noticeably increased, as she has recently spent a lot of time in NYC while Affleck has been in L.A.

jen ben
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez has upped her work schedule in recent months.

Despite getting married less than two years ago, many sources claimed the duo’s relationship has gone south.

One insider claimed Affleck is “not to blame” for their problems, noting the hunk — who reportedly has not been living at his and Lopez’s marital home — has been “focusing on his work and his kids now.”

“Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for,” the source spilled. “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Despite being spotted together on May 17, the Selena actress and the Gone Girl lead have reportedly hired “crisis PR to help navigate” their split and “a divorce filing is imminent.”

ben affleck jlo
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022.

Another insider gave further detail into the state of the romance.

“They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them," the source dished, adding that the issues for the couple began a few months ago.

jlo ben
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were originally engaged in 2002 before they called it off in 2004.

“Jennifer had started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour,” they said. “She’s very focused on work and overextends herself.”

Additionally, Affleck apparently "doesn't agree with Jennifer's lifestyle" and has felt "worn down" by the relationship.

Source: OK!
“He’s been checked out,” the insider continued, stating the pair are on “two completely different pages most of the time. The honeymoon phase has worn off.”

AP News interviewed Lopez.

