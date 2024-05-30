Jennifer Lopez Admits She Tried to 'Slow Down' and 'Be Home More' During Marriage to Ben Affleck as Divorce Rumors Loom

In a new interview, the “On the Floor” singer revealed she had “pared down” her work commitments in recent years amid her marriage to Ben Affleck .

Rumors have been swirling that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are headed for divorce.

The 54-year-old star explained she tried to “slow down more and be home more” in the last “few years.”

Though she did not mention the Good Will Hunting actor specifically, she began cutting back around the same time she rekindled her 2004 romance with the 51-year-old.