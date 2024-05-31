Ben Affleck Felt 'Worn Down' by Wife Jennifer Lopez, 'Doesn’t Agree' With Her Work-Life Balance
Jennifer Lopez hasn't stopped hustling since the day she entered showbiz — but that strong work ethic is one of the main reasons things are rocky in her marriage to Ben Affleck.
According to an insider, their romance started going south a few months ago as the 54-year-old triple threat's calendar became jam-packed.
"Jennifer had started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour. She’s very focused on work and overextends herself," the source told a magazine of her 30-date This Is Me…Now Tour, which begins on June 26.
The source explained that the father-of-three, 51, "doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle" and has felt "worn down" by their relationship.
"He’s been checked out," the insider added, claiming the stars are on "two completely different pages most of the time."
Since Affleck also has a "demanding career," they're often in "different cities," a second insider pointed out, explaining that trying to make time to see each other "highlighted the emotional and physical distance between them."
Over the weeks, it became "increasingly difficult" for the spouses "to communicate effectively, and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments," the insider dished.
"They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict," the source said.
While the duo has been seen out together recently, there was noticeably no PDA between them.
Lopez has also been attending Hollywood events solo: to start, she attended the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 by herself, and she's also been on her own while promoting her new Netflix movie Atlas.
- Jennifer Lopez Admits She Tried to 'Slow Down' and 'Be Home More' During Marriage to Ben Affleck as Divorce Rumors Loom
- 10 of Ben Affleck's Most Controversial Moments: From Inappropriately Touching Hilarie Burton to His Blackjack Scandal
- Bennifer Marriage Woes 'Exacerbated' Over Financial and Parenting Disagreements
It was reported that the "Papi" crooner banned any questions about her marriage during press events, but at the Mexico City premiere, one individual did so anyway.
"You know better than that," Lopez scolded them in response.
Her costar Simu Liu then chimed in to defend her, saying, "Okay we're not doing that... Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it. Thank you."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported, the Argo director has moved out of the Los Angeles mansion he purchased with the mom-of-two and is bunking at a rental home in Brentwood, Calif., the same neighborhood ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 52, lives in.
The exes have a good relationship after splitting in 2015, and the Alias alum was seen visiting the father of her three kids earlier this month.
A source told a news outlet Garner has been "encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen," as she obviously understands how living in the spotlight can "put a strain" on marriages.
"She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy," the source shared.
Us Weekly reported on Affleck feeling worn out by their marriage.