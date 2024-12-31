20 Stars Who Died Before Their Final Films Premiered: Brittany Murphy, Alan Rickman, Chadwick Boseman and More

Anton Yelchin died on June 19, 2016. The then-27-year-old actor, who starred in Star Trek Beyond, was killed in a freak car accident in Studio City while he was on his way to meet his friends, his publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed at the time.

"It appears he momentarily exited his car and it rolled backward, causing trauma that led to his death," said Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Jenny Houser.

Following his death, Star Trek Beyond studio Paramount Pictures released a statement which read: "All of us at Paramount join the world in mourning the untimely passing of Anton Yelchin. As a member of the Star Trek family, he was beloved by so many and he will missed by all. We share our deepest condolences with his mother, father and family."

His final film opened on July 22, 2016.