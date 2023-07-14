New Fears for Heather Locklear: Actress’ Behavior 'Was Very Alarming' During Public Meltdown
An eyewitness has spoken out after Heather Locklear's recent erratic sighting became a major cause for concern about the actress' well-being.
Worries regarding The Perfect Man star — who has previously been placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold — skyrocketed after she was seen visibly distressed while walking on the ledge of an office building on Thursday, June 29, in Malibu, Calif., as OK! previously reported.
"Her behavior was very alarming," the eyewitness explained to a news publication after photos of the distraught 61-year-old leaving an hour-long appointment circulated through the media.
"It was a seriously steep drop," the bystander added of Locklear, who had to hold on to the side of the building in order to balance on the ledge and make it onto the other side. "If she’d fallen, it could have been bad."
Once she made it safely to the other side, the Money Talks star sat down on a step and began to read the contents of a journal.
"She seemed to be talking to herself," the eyewitness noted.
At one point, Locklear appeared to become so frustrated that she closed the notebook shut and shoved it back into her bag.
"Then she ran across the road making strange faces," the source concluded of Locklear — who then reportedly hopped into her fiancé Chris Heisser's SUV before the duo drove away.
- Heather Locklear Appears in Great Spirits With Fiancé Chris Heisser After Bizarre Meltdown on Building Ledge
- Heather Locklear Is 'Struggling' With Her Sobriety and Telling Friends She Wants to 'Go Back to Rehab': Source
- Heather Locklear Drinking Again and Taking Ozempic as She 'Obsesses' About Her Weight: 'The Family Is Very Much Worried'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Less than two weeks after the alarming incident, the Uptown Girls star and her soon-to-be husband were all smiles as they strolled through a farmers market in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 9 — despite friends of Locklear speaking out and expressing concerns for their loved ones' well-being, as OK! previously reported.
The happy couple was holding hands and chatting with street vendors, seemingly unbothered by Locklear's bizarre public meltdown mere days prior.
As for an explanation for Locklear's troubled behavior, a source insisted to a second news outlet that the A-lister was "totally lucid" and "feeling good," claiming she had simply heard "upsetting news" earlier that day.
"She was definitely upset," the insider confirmed, however, the Melrose Place alum was even more upset by the "super hurtful" accusations that she had been drinking again after years of rehab and substance abuse issues.