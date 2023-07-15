Heather Locklear Has a 'Solid Support System' After Scary Meltdown Photos Emerge: 'She’s a True Survivor'
It seems Heather Locklear's loved ones are going to need to help her get through a tough time after the Melrose Place was seen visibly distraught in Malibu, Calif.
"It’s clear that she’s dealing with a major issue right now," a source admitted to a news publication shortly after photos of Locklear showed the 61-year-old dangerously balancing on the ledge of an office building, as she walked across it to get to the other side on Thursday, June 29.
"This is beyond scary — clearly a cry for help of some type," the insider added regarding Locklear's alarming behavior.
"The distress she seems to be in is very sad to see," they continued of the actress — who has been in and out of rehab more than 20 times due to struggles she faced involving alcohol, drugs and mental health issues.
Luckily, Locklear has a close circle of loved ones standing by her side throughout this seemingly tough time.
The Perfect Man star's most prominent supporter has been her fiancé and high school sweetheart, Chris Heisser, who was assumed to be the man that patiently waited in his vehicle while Locklear had her public meltdown late last month, as OK! previously reported.
- New Fears for Heather Locklear: Actress’ Behavior 'Was Very Alarming' During Public Meltdown
- Heather Locklear Appears in Great Spirits With Fiancé Chris Heisser After Bizarre Meltdown on Building Ledge
- Heather Locklear Is 'Struggling' With Her Sobriety and Telling Friends She Wants to 'Go Back to Rehab': Source
In addition to her longtime lover, Locklear's parents and her daughter, Ava, 25 — whom she shares with her ex-husband RIchie Sambora, 64 — are both playing an important role in making sure the Uptown Girls actress remains healthy and in good spirits.
"There’s so much love toward Heather from the people in her world," the source expressed, noting: "She’s a true survivor who’s been to h*** and back so many times in her life. She has a solid support system — people who really want her to feel better."
Locklear has yet to comment on concerns regarding her recent distraught public appearance, and she's seemed to pretend nothing ever happened following the strange ordeal.
On Sunday, July 9, the blonde mom-of-one happily held hands with her fiancé as they strolled through a farmers market in Los Angeles with smiles on their faces.
One night prior, she took to Instagram to rave about her "great date night at Roses Garden Bar," alongside pictures from the romantic evening.
Star spoke to a source regarding Locklear's "solid support system."