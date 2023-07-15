Heather Locklear Has a 'Solid Support System' After Scary Meltdown Photos Emerge: 'She’s a True Survivor'

It seems Heather Locklear's loved ones are going to need to help her get through a tough time after the Melrose Place was seen visibly distraught in Malibu, Calif.

"It’s clear that she’s dealing with a major issue right now," a source admitted to a news publication shortly after photos of Locklear showed the 61-year-old dangerously balancing on the ledge of an office building, as she walked across it to get to the other side on Thursday, June 29.