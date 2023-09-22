Heather Locklear in Therapy and 'Staying on the Right Track' After Startling Public Meltdown
Turning over a new leaf?
Heather Locklear was recently spotted running errands in L.A. looking a lot better than she has in the past several months.
According to a news outlet, the star was fresh-faced in a casual all-black athletic outfit as she strolled. The Melrose Place alum had her hair up and accessorized with a white Louis Vuitton tote as she went to her favorite Erewhon for lunch and then picked up her dog, Mister.
The outing came months after the star publicly showcased some concerning behavior while in Malibu, however, a source recently shared that Locklear has gotten her act together since then.
"She's happy and feeling more like herself and committed to staying on the right track with the help of therapy," the insider spilled, adding, "Lots of it."
"Heather recognizes she gave people a startle a couple of months back, but she wants everyone to know she's doing well," the source added.
The soap opera alum reportedly quit drinking and has been recovering with the help of her fiancé, Chris Heisser.
"He takes care of her and they do fun things like going to the farmers market in Malibu," the source explained. "His support is another reason why she looks so happy."
As OK! previously reported, the troubled actress, 61, sparked concern for her well-being after being spotted walking along the side of an office building in July. She was also seen talking to herself and ignoring Heisser, who had dropped her off near the building earlier that day.
"Her behavior was very alarming," an eyewitness stated.
- Heather Locklear Has a 'Solid Support System' After Scary Meltdown Photos Emerge: 'She’s a True Survivor'
- New Fears for Heather Locklear: Actress’ Behavior 'Was Very Alarming' During Public Meltdown
- Heather Locklear Appears in Great Spirits With Fiancé Chris Heisser After Bizarre Meltdown on Building Ledge
"It was a seriously steep drop," they said of the building Locklear was seen walking across. "If she'd fallen, it could have been bad."
During the ordeal, the Money Talks star began to read a journal and "seemed to be talking to herself," according to the source.
"Then she ran across the road making strange faces," they said, adding that she ran into Heisser’s car before the duo drove off.
Another insider also shared that although Locklear has plenty of loved ones by her side, the celeb seemingly needed professional help to get through this tough time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This is beyond scary — clearly a cry for help of some type," they said of her erratic behavior. "The distress she seems to be in is very sad to see."
"There's so much love toward Heather from the people in her world," the source noted of Locklear, who has been to rehab over 20 times due to her struggle with alcohol and drug addiction. "She's a true survivor who's been to h--- and back so many times in her life. She has a solid support system — people who really want her to feel better."
The National Enquirer reported on the source's statements and Locklear's outing in L.A.