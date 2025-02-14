Heather McDonald Says Kim Kardashian Is 'in a Horrible Position' Amid Disgraced Rapper Kanye West's Explosive Meltdown: 'An Un-winnable Situation'
Comedian Heather McDonald exclusively told OK! she feels bad for Kim Kardashian in the wake of Kanye West’s recent meltdowns.
“It’s a horrible position to be in,” McDonald shared. “That your ex is a public figure that’s insane — and you have four kids that love him as the dad. I just think she’s in an un-winnable situation.” The “Juicy Scoop” podcast host noted she “feels” for Kardashian as “she’s a good mom.”
“You’ve got a strong-willed 11-year-old daughter that’s going to challenge you, probably, as it’s her dad. It’s very hard," she noted.
McDonald then brought up an interesting point in light of West’s recent antisemitic rants — Scott Disick is Jewish, which means Kardashian’s children’s cousins are Jewish, creating an even more uncomfortable situation for Kardashian. “I feel badly for her,” she reiterated. “I just don’t think there’s a more difficult person to co-parent with than Kanye West.”
Given West’s recent outbursts, McDonald added Kardashian has to be “so happy she got away” from him.
As OK! reported, on February 7, the infamous rapper began a three-day X rant, which contained hurtful statements about Jewish people.
In the posts, West claimed to be a Nazi, said he loved Hitler and asked fans to refer to him as “Yadolf Yitler.”
“I DON'T EVEN KNOW WHAT THE F--- ANTI SEMETIC [sic] MEANS," he shared on X, "IT'S JUST SOME BULLS--- JEWISH PEOPLE MADE UP TO PROTECT THEIR BULLS---."
“I’M RACIST he revealed in another post. "STEREOTYPES EXIST FOR A REASON AND THEY ALL BE TRUE."
West also commented about Bianca Censori and her controversial 2025 Grammy’s red carpet appearance.
"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE," he declared. “THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---." SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------. "PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."
On the February 13 episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian discussed her divorce from West, sharing, “When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it."
“It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end,” she added. “When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over.”
