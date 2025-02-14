Heather McDonald Says Kim Kardashian Is 'in a Horrible Position' Amid Disgraced Rapper Kanye West's Explosive Meltdown: 'An Un-winnable Situation'

As OK! reported, on February 7, the infamous rapper began a three-day X rant, which contained hurtful statements about Jewish people.

In the posts, West claimed to be a Nazi, said he loved Hitler and asked fans to refer to him as “Yadolf Yitler.”

“I DON'T EVEN KNOW WHAT THE F--- ANTI SEMETIC [sic] MEANS," he shared on X, "IT'S JUST SOME BULLS--- JEWISH PEOPLE MADE UP TO PROTECT THEIR BULLS---."

“I’M RACIST he revealed in another post. "STEREOTYPES EXIST FOR A REASON AND THEY ALL BE TRUE."

West also commented about Bianca Censori and her controversial 2025 Grammy’s red carpet appearance.

"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE," he declared. “THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---." SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------. "PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."