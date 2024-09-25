Christina Haack Is 'Doing Great' After Messy Divorce From Josh Hall, Reveals Ex Tarek El Moussa
Christina Haack is doing just fine despite being in the midst of her third divorce.
In an interview published on Wednesday, September 25, the HGTV star’s first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, gave an update on his former lover amid her split from Josh Hall.
“Christina is doing great,” El Moussa claimed of Haack, with whom he shares kids Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9.
“She has the support of her family, she has the kids and she’s working her tail off," the Flip or Flop alum said.
As OK! previously reported, Haack has been open about her recent break up with Hall — whom she married in 2022 and shares no children with.
In a post from August 9, the blonde beauty gave details about how she was faring a month after their separation.
“One month later … I finally have my appetite back [and] I’m exercising again,” said the mother-of-three, who also shares Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead. “My kids are happy, and our house feels like home. ‘Those poor kids’ adore me [and] anyone who knows us for real knows this and that’s what matters.”
Amid her divorce, she admitted she is spending as much time as possible with her little ones and even working on some “dream” projects.
“I made myself and [my life coach] a promise — I will never ever give away my peace again,” the 41-year-old said. “I will say: If you’ve ever lost peace and gained it back, there is a new level of gratitude for every single moment of life.”
She continued, “A huge level of appreciation for the present moments and being present. If that’s the lesson, I’ll take it. When you have a positive mindset, the rest will work itself out like it always does.”
Though Haack seems to be doing well, her and Hall's split was not without drama, as the matriarch accused Hall of stealing $35,000 from her. Additionally, on September 4, it appeared she threw some shade at her estranged husband.
Alongside a stunning Instagram selfie, the star bragged about her finances after calling out Hall for taking "millions more" from her during their divorce negotiations.
"Thanks Mom & Dad for always teaching me about hard work and making sure I knew the importance of making my own money. It doesn’t buy 'happiness' but it does buy more opportunities & less people being able to mess with me.. and that makes me happy ❤️😉," Haack penned, seemingly referencing how Hall requested spousal support from her.
In response to Hall’s petition for spousal payments, Haack said, "It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me. He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs."
E! spoke to El Moussa.