Christina Haack Awkwardly Third Wheels With Ex Tarek El Moussa and Wife Heather After Split From Josh Hall: Watch
Who says exes can't be friends?
Christina Haack's awkward appearance in an Instagram video, posted by HGTV with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 43, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, 37, has sparked mixed reactions from the public.
In the video, Christina, 41, playfully appeared behind Tarek and Heather, prompting them to lean aside as Garfunkel and Oates' third-wheel anthem "Me, You and Steve" played in the background.
"They just weren't good together as a couple, but they are both great people! Glad to see that they are coparenting so well and that everyone seems happy❤️," an Instagram user commented about the trio's relationship.
Another chimed in, noting, "Say what you want about them, but they will do what it takes to make that money lol."
"I bet the kids are thrilled mom, dad and bonus mom are all getting along!" a fan added, referring to Tarek and Christina's kids, Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 9.
The clips serve as a promo for their upcoming show The Flip Off, which is expected to feature the two couples, including Christina's ex-husband, Joshua Hall, 43, whom she split from in July. Joshua's absence from the promo came after he filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Despite Christina being single, Tarek, and Heather continued making new ads for the show.
Though it is still uncertain whether Josh will appear on the HGTV series, Christina has already seemed to move on.
Weeks after the divorce, the Christina on the Coast star had her wedding ring tattoo removed by her plastic surgeon, Dr. Jonathan Zelken.
"Thank you to my friends @jonathanzelkenmd for always taking good care of me..." the TV personality wrote in her post.
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-three went on a vacation in Hawaii with her kids in August.
“This trip just hits different…” the newly single TV personality noted on her bikini photo as she proudly flaunted her toned abs, while her ring finger was bandaged.
For his part, Josh shared his thoughts via his Instagram account.
“I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever,” the realtor said earlier this summer.
“We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time,” he added.