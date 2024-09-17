or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Christina Antstead
OK LogoNEWS

Christina Haack Awkwardly Third Wheels With Ex Tarek El Moussa and Wife Heather After Split From Josh Hall: Watch

christina hall awkward third wheels ex tarek wife heather after split josh hall pp
Source: MEGA

Christina Haack third wheeled with ex Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather after her split from Josh Hall.

By:

Sept. 17 2024, Published 5:47 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Who says exes can't be friends?

Christina Haack's awkward appearance in an Instagram video, posted by HGTV with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 43, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, 37, has sparked mixed reactions from the public.

Article continues below advertisement
christina hall awkward third wheels ex tarek wife heather after split josh hall
Source: @HGTV/INSTAGRAM

Christina Haack was featured in a video with her ex and his wife.

In the video, Christina, 41, playfully appeared behind Tarek and Heather, prompting them to lean aside as Garfunkel and Oates' third-wheel anthem "Me, You and Steve" played in the background.

Article continues below advertisement
christina hall awkward third wheels ex tarek wife heather after split josh hall
Source: @HGTV/INSTAGRAM

The exes share two kids together.

Article continues below advertisement

"They just weren't good together as a couple, but they are both great people! Glad to see that they are coparenting so well and that everyone seems happy❤️," an Instagram user commented about the trio's relationship.

Another chimed in, noting, "Say what you want about them, but they will do what it takes to make that money lol."

"I bet the kids are thrilled mom, dad and bonus mom are all getting along!" a fan added, referring to Tarek and Christina's kids, Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 9.

Article continues below advertisement
christina hall heather rae el moussa tarek confused twin tiktok
Source: @tarekelmoussa/instagram

The pair previously were featured in a video together.

Article continues below advertisement

The clips serve as a promo for their upcoming show The Flip Off, which is expected to feature the two couples, including Christina's ex-husband, Joshua Hall, 43, whom she split from in July. Joshua's absence from the promo came after he filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Despite Christina being single, Tarek, and Heather continued making new ads for the show.

MORE ON:
Christina Antstead

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Though it is still uncertain whether Josh will appear on the HGTV series, Christina has already seemed to move on.

Weeks after the divorce, the Christina on the Coast star had her wedding ring tattoo removed by her plastic surgeon, Dr. Jonathan Zelken.

"Thank you to my friends @jonathanzelkenmd for always taking good care of me..." the TV personality wrote in her post.

Article continues below advertisement
christina hall with joshua hall
Source: MEGA

Haack is in the midst of a nasty divorce from Josh Hall.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-three went on a vacation in Hawaii with her kids in August.

“This trip just hits different…” the newly single TV personality noted on her bikini photo as she proudly flaunted her toned abs, while her ring finger was bandaged.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

For his part, Josh shared his thoughts via his Instagram account.

“I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever,” the realtor said earlier this summer.

“We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time,” he added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.