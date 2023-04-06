Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Reveals His Twitter Account Was Suspended After Gwyneth Paltrow Parody: 'The Troll Was Worth It'
Everything comes at a cost.
Matthew Koma found himself banned from Twitter Tuesday, April 4, after he impersonated Gwyneth Paltrow on the social media app.
It's unclear what exactly the mega-producer and husband of Hilary Duff posted that got him in trouble, but he showed via his Instagram Story that his account has been deactivated.
"Goodbye Twitter. The troll was worth it," he wrote alongside a screenshot of Twitter's notification that his account has been "permanently suspended."
“Thanks for all the kind messages today,” the 35-year-old jokingly captioned a selfie that featured a snow filter with the words "Gwyneth fourever sweet" over his head. “Closure’s hard. But it’s a community like you guys that keeps me positive and looking forward to the next time I find the opportunity to impersonate a celebrity on a social media platform.”
The Grammy winner concluded: “Big thanks @gwynethpaltrow for the inspiration.”
His social media slap on the wrist may have had something to do with the fact that he appeared to use the actress' name and photo on his profile and tweeted as if he were her.
It seems Koma wasn't shocked by his suspension, as he's known for his trolling ways.
In July 2022, Koma went after Candace Cameron Bure after she used Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” – a song about veterans – in a video about the Fourth of July, where she was deck out in red, white and blue while dancing along to the tune.
“Yeah that, the song you’re playing? Yeah, it’s about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like s**t. Yeah, it’s not about the Fourth of July,” he replied in his own video shaming her lack of awareness of the true meaning behind the lyrics.
Most recently, Koma poked fun at Adam Levine following his sexting scandal, which broke in September 2022. Photoshopping a photo of himself into one of the alleged DMs that read, "Holy f**k. Holy f**king f**k. That body of yours is absurd," Koma hilariously made it seem as if the Maroon 5 frontman was responding to his thirst trap.