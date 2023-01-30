Adam Levine & Wife Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are officially parents-of-three!
The proud couple finally welcomed the latest edition to the family, according to a news outlet, though the baby's name nor gender has since been revealed.
The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and the former Victoria's Secret model, 34 — who tied the knot in Mexico in July 2014 after dating for a year —are already parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.
Prinsloo confirmed she had another bun in the oven in September 2022, and ever since sharing the exciting news, the new mother-of-three has offered glimpses of her growing baby bump throughout the months.
Prinsloo opened up about expanding her young family last winter, revealing in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she wanted five mini-me's running around the house.
"We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," she said after initially pumping the breaks on adding to their brood following the arrival of Gio. "You know what, 'Never say never.'"
"We want a big family, who knows, we're leaving it up to fate and just what happens," Prinsloo added at the time. "What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."
And while Prinsloo had been relishing in pregnancy bliss for the past nine months, last year was also filled with drama for the couple. As OK! reported, Levine was accused in September of cheating with several different women.
- Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Growing Baby Bump With Nude Selfie — See The Head-Turning Photo!
- Unfaithful! The Biggest Celebrity Cheating Scandals Of Hollywood: Adam Levine, Tristan Thompson & More
- Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump During Shopping Excursion With Daughter 2 Months After Adam Levine's Scandal
Levine addressed the rumors shortly after the accusations made their rounds, sharing in a statement to Instagram last fall: "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."
"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," he continued. "In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
Levine concluded at the time: "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."
People reported on Prinsloo giving birth.