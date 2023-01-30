OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Babies > Adam Levine
OK LogoBABIES

Adam Levine & Wife Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3

adam levine behatti prinsloo welcome baby no pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 30 2023, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are officially parents-of-three!

The proud couple finally welcomed the latest edition to the family, according to a news outlet, though the baby's name nor gender has since been revealed.

Article continues below advertisement
adam levine behatti prinsloo welcome baby no
Source: @behatiprinsloo/instagram

The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and the former Victoria's Secret model, 34 — who tied the knot in Mexico in July 2014 after dating for a year —are already parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

Prinsloo confirmed she had another bun in the oven in September 2022, and ever since sharing the exciting news, the new mother-of-three has offered glimpses of her growing baby bump throughout the months.

Article continues below advertisement
adam levine behatti prinsloo welcome baby no
Source: mega

Prinsloo opened up about expanding her young family last winter, revealing in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she wanted five mini-me's running around the house.

"We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," she said after initially pumping the breaks on adding to their brood following the arrival of Gio. "You know what, 'Never say never.'"

Article continues below advertisement

"We want a big family, who knows, we're leaving it up to fate and just what happens," Prinsloo added at the time. "What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."

And while Prinsloo had been relishing in pregnancy bliss for the past nine months, last year was also filled with drama for the couple. As OK! reported, Levine was accused in September of cheating with several different women.

MORE ON:
Adam Levine
adam levine behatti prinsloo welcome baby no
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Levine addressed the rumors shortly after the accusations made their rounds, sharing in a statement to Instagram last fall: "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," he continued. "In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Levine concluded at the time: "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

People reported on Prinsloo giving birth.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.