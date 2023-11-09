Hillary Clinton Slammed as 'Heartless' and 'Evil' by Fox News' Harris Faulkner After Comparing Donald Trump to Hitler
Fox News host Harris Faulkner declared Hillary Clinton was "so evil" after the former Secretary of State compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler during a recent appearance on The View.
"In the middle of Israel at war with terrorists, to bring up any comparison with Hitler is just heartless," Faulkner claimed on Thursday, November 9, while speaking with former Utah rep Jason Chaffetz. "I call her one of the many now-ongoing heart donors on the planet."
Chaffetz replied that the comparison was "delusional" before suggesting Clinton was simply jealous of Trump.
"Obviously, she is a little bitter because she was measuring the drapes, thought she would move in and be the next president," he added." But no, she got beat and beat badly."
"Bitter indeed," Faulkner responded.
This comes after Clinton warned that re-electing Trump for a second term could spell "the end of our country as we know it."
The 76-year-old politician admitted to the The View panelists that while she "hated losing" to Trump, she "tried really hard" to give him a chance as POTUS, but that things only became worse after his inauguration with his wild accusations and "making up facts."
"If he were ever near the Oval Office again, [he'd] find people who have no principles, no conscience, who are totally tied, you know, to his fortunes literally, and therefore would do whatever he said," she explained at the time. "So the the wreckage is almost unimaginable."
"You know, when I was secretary of state, I used to talk about one and done," Clinton noted. "And what I meant by that is that people would get legitimately elected, and then they would try to do away with elections and do away with opposition and do away with a free press."
"And you could see it in countries where, well, Hitler was duly elected!" she continued. "And so all of a sudden, somebody with those tendencies, so dictatorial authoritarian tendencies would be like, 'Oh, okay, we’re going to shut this down. We’re going to throw these people in jail.'"
"The man means to throw people in jail who disagree with him, shut down legitimate press outlets, do what he can to literally undermine the rule of law and our country’s values," she concluded at the time.
Trump is the first former U.S. president to be criminally charged. He faces 91 felony counts.