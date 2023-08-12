Donald Trump Will See 'What He Can Get Away With' After Judge Warns Him Against 'Provocative' Speech About His Case
Donald Trump apparently can't say whatever he wants about his indictment case.
On Friday, August 11, Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan warned ex-President Donald Trump that his right to free speech is "not absolute."
"In a criminal case such as this one, the defendant's free speech is subject to the rules," she explained, adding that he must not say anything that could intimidate witnesses or taint the jury pool even "if that means he can't say exactly what he wants to say in a political speech."
Also on Friday, during an episode of CNN's The Situation Room, anchor Wolf Blitzer asked CNN's Maggie Haberman if she believes the former President will be able to follow these rules.
"Maggie, in court today, the judge also warned Trump to be careful what he says publicly about this case on the heels of his truth social post saying, and I'm quoting him now, if you go after me, I am coming after you, all in caps. But could Trump really contain himself?" Blitzer queried.
"I don't think we have ever seen any evidence that Trump is eager to contain himself. There are morning moments, Wolf, when his back has been against the wall, when he has been better than others, but he likes testing the bounds and seeing what he can get away with. It would not surprise me," Haberman replied.
"And, again, we have no idea what he is going to do. We know the things that he says upset his lawyers. We know that that they are frustrating to his lawyers because they cannot control him. Donald Trump has a history of testing the boundaries," she added about the controversial father-of-five.
"And so I think that you can see a scenario where he will continue to say provocative things online to see if the judge will turn away from it. There are other defendants, who, if they were in similar cases, obviously, there is no parallel to this with the former president, but other people who have been connected to January 6th related cases have not gotten as much leeway in certain aspects as Trump has," she noted. "And so I think it is very likely he will test the bounds and then we will see what the judge does."
CNN reported on the judged's statements.