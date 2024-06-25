Hillary Clinton Calls Donald Trump a 'Convicted Criminal Out for Revenge' Prior to His First 2024 Debate Against Joe Biden
Hillary Clinton is speaking out prior to the first 2024 presidential debate, which will take place on Thursday, June 27.
The Former United States Secretary of State started out her op-ed by encouraging viewers and Joe Biden to ignore Donald Trump's "theatrics" and focus on what matters most.
Clinton, 76, recalled how during the three times she faced the dad-of-five, 78, he "unleashed a blizzard of interruptions, insults and lies that overwhelmed the moderators and did a disservice to the voters."
"It is a waste of time to try to refute Mr. Trump’s arguments like in a normal debate," the politician insisted. "It’s nearly impossible to identify what his arguments even are. He starts with nonsense and then digresses into blather."
Clinton noted the businessman's antics have "gotten only worse in the years since we debated."
"The expectations for him are so low that if he doesn’t literally light himself on fire on Thursday evening, some will say he was downright presidential," she quipped.
After predicting that Trump will go on several angry rants to avoid actually answering the questions at hand, she discussed what she believes Biden, 81, should emphasize to voters.
Clinton concluded her New York Times piece by writing, "This election is between a convicted criminal out for revenge and a president who delivers results for the American people. No matter what happens in the debate, that’s an easy choice."
As OK! reported, the televised event will be hosted by Dana Bash and Jake Tapper, and there will be no live audience.
In the weeks leading up to the big night, Trump has doubled down on accusations that Biden will use drugs to stay alert during the debate.
"I say he’ll come out all jacked up, right? ... I’m sure he’ll be prepared," Trump told his supporters at a recent rally. "Whatever happened to all that cocaine that was missing a month ago from the White House?"
Amid his endless claims about how Biden could be getting ready for the debate, Trump took to Truth Social on Monday, June 24, to state that both himself and the current POTUS should be drug-tested before the showdown.
"DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN???" he wrote. "I WOULD, ALSO, IMMEDIATELY AGREE TO ONE!!!"
While Trump has yet to announce who will be running alongside him as his vice president, new reports revealed he could share the person's identity before the debate.
While speaking with reporters, he said his pick will "most likely" be present at the event.
"They’ll be there," he insisted. "I think we have a lot of people coming."