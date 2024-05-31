OK Magazine
Hillary Clinton Takes a Dig at Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict While Speaking at Washington, D.C. Event: Watch

hillary clinton takes dig donald trump guilty verdict watch
Source: mega
By:

May 31 2024, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

Hillary Clinton couldn't help but subtly reference Donald Trump's guilty verdict when she spoke at an event in Washington, D.C, hours after the news broke on Thursday, May 30.

"Thank you so much. Anything going on today?" the former Secretary of State quipped when she took the stage at the Vital Voices Festival and 23rd Global Leadership Awards.

hillary clinton donald trump watch
Source: mega

Hillary Clinton made a subtle joke about Donald trump's guilty verdict the day the news broke.

Clinton, 76, gave a subtle smirk to the camera as the audience roared with applause.

The mother-of-one is a co-founder of Vital Voices and was on hand to lead a panel on women defending democracy.

Social media users loved her dig, with one person tweeting, "She’s always awesome. Good sense of humor."

"Love the look into the camera!!" another supporter wrote, while a third said, "She’s so d--- classy!!! I’m forever sad she was cheated in 2016 by Trump's election interference."

Clinton also acknowledged Trump's legal loss by offering a new mug in her merchandise line that features the phrase, "Turns out she was right about everything."

"We recently had some new merch made based on a phrase I hear a lot. The design happened to be finalized today," the Instagram post stated. "With your purchase, you’ll support Onward Together groups defending democracy… and get a pretty great mug to sip tea from."

hillary clinton donald trump watch
Source: mega

The businessman was found guilty on all 34 counts.

As OK! reported, a New York jury found the former president guilty on all 34 felony counts in his hush money trial.

The businessman, 77, was indicted for falsifying business documents connected to payments made to Stormy Daniels. The money was given to keep the adult film star, 45, from sharing her story prior to the 2016 election.

hillary clinton donald trump watch
Source: mega

Clinton lost the 2016 election to Trump, though she won the popular vote.

After the verdict was read, Trump insisted he was innocent and called the situation a "rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt."

"The real verdict is gonna be November 5th by the people," continued the father-of-five, referencing the 2024 presidential election. "And they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here."

hillary clinton donald trump watch
Source: mega

Trump called the verdict a 'disgrace.'

"It's okay, I'm fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our constitution," Trump added, falsely claiming that the trial was orchestrated by Joe Biden, 81, and his administration.

"I think it's just a disgrace, We'll keep fighting and we'll fight to the end and we'll win because our country's gone to h---," Trump ranted. "We don't have the same country anymore. We have a divided mess ... We're a nation in decline, serious decline."

"But this was a rigged decision right from day one with a conflicted judge who should've never been allowed to try this case. Never," he concluded. "And we will fight for our constitution. This is long from over."

Trump's sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

