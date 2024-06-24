OK Magazine
'What Crazy Times': Donald Trump Mocked After Claiming He'd 'Immediately Agree' to a Drug Test If President Joe Biden Also Takes One

donald trump joe biden drug testpp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 24 2024

Donald Trump faced backlash on social media after once again suggesting that President Joe Biden should take a test to determine he is not under the influences of illicit substances.

"DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN???" he wrote via Truth Social on Monday, June 24. "I WOULD, ALSO, IMMEDIATELY AGREE TO ONE!!!"

donald trump mocked agree drug test joe biden takes one
Source: mega

Donald Trump suggested Joe Biden should take a drug test.

Trump critics took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to poke fun at the embattled ex-prez.

"The Drug Test was RIGGED!!! (Trump, after testing positive)," one user quipped, and another added, "It's like the WWE is running the election campaign."

donald trump mocked agree drug test joe biden takes one
Source: mega

Donald Trump said he would takes a drug test if President Joe Biden takes one.

A third person pointed out that the request seemed strange since Trump had so recently battled a number of legal woes, from being found liable in E. Jean Carroll's sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit — which was not a criminal case — to being convicted on 34 felony counts in his New York hush money trial.

"Calling for a drug test when you’re a civilly liable s-- offender and convicted felon is kinda crazy ngl," they penned.

donald trump mocked agree drug test joe biden takes one
Source: mega

Donald Trump will debate Joe Biden on June 27.

Donald Trump
Another critic said that even "suggesting something like this" was proof of "what crazy times we live in." A final X user joked, "I'm sure Trump would take the test… as long as Ronnie [sic] ‘Johnson’ administered it."

donald trump mocked agree drug test joe biden takes one
Source: mega

Donald Trump was also mocked for flubbing former physician Ronny Jackson's name.

As OK! previously reported, the controversial politician's cognitive health was brought into question after he mistakenly referred to his former White House physician by the surname "Johnson" instead of "Jackson."

"Trump forgets Ronny Jackson's name while attacking Biden for purported cognitive decline," one X user said at the time alongside a clip of the flub, and a second said, "The guy was his White House physician. He’s been at tons of rallies. He went to court with him in NYC. He forgot his name?"

Source: OK!

Days later, Trump argued that his public mistakes are allegedly blown out of proportion compared to similar ones made by his political opponent.

"See, everyone of you have as a camera ... They take a perfect, brilliant, beautiful statement that I make. I go for two hours without teleprompters. And if I say one word slightly out, they say, 'he’s cognitively impaired,'" he ranted. "Whereas Biden can run into walls. He can fall off the stage. He can fall up the stairs."

    OK! Logo

