Donald Trump Hush Money Trial Judge Adjusts Gag Order to Allow Ex-Prez to Comment on Witnesses and Jurors

On Friday, May 10, Trump stumbled over his words to avoid breaking the order while speaking with reporters outside of the New York courtroom.

"These are all stories that just came out; these are all stories that are 100% that this is a disgraceful trial," Trump told the crowd. "But that’s what I’m trying to— I’m trying to edit this very quickly in front of you, because if I mention the wrong word, they’ll come out here and they’ll take me out to the jail someplace, because that’s the way it is with this judge. He wants to show how tough he is."

Trump was later found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business documents. He is the first former U.S. president to ever be convicted of a crime.