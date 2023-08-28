Donald Trump Vows To Appeal His Federal Trial Date After Judge Only Allows Two-Month Extension
Donald Trump announced that he would be appealing his federal trial date after Judge Tanya S. Chutkan ruled that the legal proceedings would begin on March 4, 2024 — only one day before the presidential primary election day known as Super Tuesday.
Trump's legal team initially asked for an April 2026 trial date, but prosecutors argued that the 77-year-old's wild rants about the case on social media could "prejudice" the jury pool.
Undeterred, the embattled ex-prez yet again took to his Truth Social platform to rage about Chutkan, Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Biden administration.
"Deranged Jack Smith & his team of Thugs, who were caught going to the White House just prior to Indicting the 45th President of the United States (an absolute No No!), have been working on this Witch Hunt for almost 3 years, but decided to bring it smack in the middle of Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent’s campaign against him," he wrote on Monday, August 28.
"Election Interference!" he insisted. "Today a biased, Trump Hating Judge gave me only a two month extension, just what our corrupt government wanted, SUPER TUESDAY. I will APPEAL!"
"How do you have an Indictment that is based almost entirely on the findings of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Marxists, Fascists, and Political Hacks, when these same lowlifes, who have been caught lying for years about Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, FISA, the Fake Dossier, & much more, purposely & Illegally DESTROYED & DELETED all of the Evidence, Findings, & Proof of the January 6th Committee?" he added in a follow-up post. "When will Deranged Jack Smith Criminally Charge the Committee?"
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted in early August for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
His charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.
Trump was later indicted for a fourth time for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. His trial date for that case has yet to be set.