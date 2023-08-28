Donald Trump Vows To Appeal His Federal Trial Date After Judge Only Allows Two-Month Extension

Donald Trump announced that he would be appealing his federal trial date after Judge Tanya S. Chutkan ruled that the legal proceedings would begin on March 4, 2024 — only one day before the presidential primary election day known as Super Tuesday.

Trump's legal team initially asked for an April 2026 trial date, but prosecutors argued that the 77-year-old's wild rants about the case on social media could "prejudice" the jury pool.