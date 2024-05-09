Hillary Clinton Addresses 'Fears' Surrounding 'Dangerous' Donald Trump Potentially Winning 2024 Election
Hillary Clinton led an impromptu "therapy session" for U.S. voters who are concerned about Donald Trump winning the 2024 election on the Thursday, May 9, episode of Morning Joe.
Co-host Mika Brzezinksi started the segment by asking the former Secretary of State's opinions on the embattled ex-prez, who is not only in criminal court for his ongoing hush money trial, but also actively campaigning for president.
Brzezinksi noted, "Meanwhile the documents case is delayed, meanwhile Georgia, what’s going on here — everything seems to be delayed and moving down the road and there are even those who argue this Manhattan case is not as big, it’s not serious, and he might get off anyway or not."
"How do people manage, especially people who really love this democracy, who take it seriously, who take the words you just said on our show very seriously, that you can’t just sit back and let democracy come to you, that this is everyday something we all must work on together — what do you say to people when they ask you about the former president, these trials, and these delays, and the fear that they feel about the upcoming election?"
Clinton — who ran against Trump in the 2016 presidential election — joked that she was "happy to go to therapy" with her as there is a significant amount of "pressure and stress" on the country at the moment.
"Our future is so intense for those of us who understand what’s at stake and I don’t mean that in a derogatory way to others," she added.
The 76-year-old also called out the Supreme Court for "doing our country a grave disservice" by not deciding the case about full presidential immunity after Trump repeatedly lobbied for it.
Despite the complexities of the choice for POTUS, Clinton made it simple — President Joe Biden, 81, is "old and effective" while Trump, 77, is "old and dangerous."
She noted that Biden is "compassionate," "tries hard to make the right decisions" and passed legislation that "is going to put America on such a strong footing for the future."
"I mean, why is that a hard choice for people?" she asked.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was charged with a total of 91 felony counts across four indictments in 2023.
He's pleaded not guilty to all counts and continues to claim the snowballing legal cases against him have been orchestrated by the Biden administration and other Democrats to interfere with his campaign.
"It has always been very clear that the 'Documents Case' is nothing but an Election Interference Scam concocted by Crooked Joe Biden, Deranged Jack Smith, and their Hacks and Thugs…" Trump said via Truth Social on Thursday. "It's totally illegal what they've done."