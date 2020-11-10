Awkward! While Craig Melvin was chatting with NBC News Correspondent Ken Dilanian on Tuesday, November 10, things quickly took a hilarious turn.

“Ken Dilanian has some new reporting on something that we talked about at the top of the hour — how the Trump administration is handling the transition with the incoming Joe Biden team or not handling anything, we should say, to a certain extent,” Melvin, 41, said. “This time, it involves our intelligence community. Ken, what have you learned, sir?”

Dilanian, who thought he might have lost the connection in that moment, looked down at his phone and said, “Oh, s**t. F**k.”

Ken Dilanian expressing the mood of the nation just now. pic.twitter.com/DA9iI0dzBn — New York Mammoths (@NYMammoths) November 10, 2020

Melvin — who was a bit taken aback — then responded, “OK, I think we lost Ken for a second. We’ll try to get him back there.”

CELEBS REACT TO JOE BIDEN & KAMALA HARRIS‘ WIN: OBAMA, CHRISSY TEIGEN & MORE

Of course, the Twitterverse couldn’t get enough of the uncomfortable moment. One person wrote, “I couldn’t stop laughing,” while another echoed, “Ken just summed up the last four years.” A third user added, “It’s the ‘OK’ at the end that absolutely buried me.”

Moments after the incident occurred, Melvin brought Dilanian back since the network was having “some technical difficulties.”

“Ken has got some reporting on how the Trump administration is handling the transition with the Biden team — specifically with our intelligence community. Ken, what have you learned?” Melvin asked for the second time.

“Hey, Craig. First, I want to sincerely apologize to viewers who may have heard me use some profanity at the top of the last hit, but what we’re learning today is the potential impact of the resistance of the Trump administration to acknowledge the Biden win — in the intelligence arena, specifically,” he said.

SO FAKE! 8 SIGNS PROVING DONALD TRUMP & MELANIA‘S MARRIAGE *IS* ‘TRANSACTIONAL’

Dilanian also took to Twitter after the blunder to reveal what really happened behind the scenes. “So sorry for the profanity I used on air last hour,” he stated. “I was experiencing some technical difficulties and mistakenly hung up on the control room, though my mic was still on. Perils of playing producer, cameraman and tech support all at the same time from home. #2020.”

So sorry for the profanity I used on air last hour. I was experiencing some technical difficulties and mistakenly hung up on the control room, though my mic still was on. Perils of playing producer, cameraman and tech support all at the same time from home. #2020 🙃 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 10, 2020

Luckily, fans related to the journalist’s mistake, which has gotten over 36,000 likes on Twitter. One person said, “You were all of us,” while a second user added, “Who hasn’t done that on a Zoom training, when you’re both facilitator and producer?”

MELANIA EXPOSED: 13 SENSATIONAL REVELATIONS IN EX-PAL’S TELL-ALL MEMOIR SAVAGING THE FIRST LADY

“I think you expressed everyone’s frustration about working from home during the pandemic perfectly. Icon! (Now go wash your mouth out),” a third person quipped.