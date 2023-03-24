OK Magazine
Jenna Bush Hager Slammed For Being 'So Rude' To 'Today' Show's Guest

jenna hoda pp
Source: @today/youtube
By:

Mar. 23 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

In poor taste. Jenna Bush Hager found herself on the receiving end of backlash following the release of a pre-taped episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

The television personality appeared to get catty with the show's guest on the Wednesday, March 22, episode, Nate Berkus, after the celebrity designer demonstrated how to properly decorate a bed.

jenna hoda
Source: @today/youtube

"Two decorative pillows like that and it's done," Berkus said on the Wednesday pre-recorded episode, as one pillow was perfectly placed in the center of the mattress while the other, smaller, rounded one was angled next to it.

Bush Hager didn't seem pleased with the final product, straightening the second pillow out to be lined up with the first — which earned a remark from her cohost, Hoda Kotb.

"Look how you want it angular and he wanted it casual," the 58-year-old said while their guest fixed the pillow to be off-centered again. "Well, that's how he likes it."

Bush Hager asked, "Oh, you like it like that?" leading Kotb to reply, "Centered! Like off-center."

Putting it back to how he had it originally, Berkus chimed in, "Just like that."

jenna nate
Source: @today/youtube
Bush Hager, 41, was determined to get her way and centered out the pillow again saying: "See, my mom was a librarian, so she just liked it," before Berkus fired back: "And my mom was a decorator!"

After the decorator fixed the pillow once more, he and the hosts all got into the bed.

jenna hoda
Source: @today/youtube

The awkward exchange left a bad taste in viewers' mouths, with one writing in the comments section of the clip posted to Instagram: "Jenna can be so rude."

"When she doesn't like something, she always say[s] they're rude. Besides, Nate was the decorator, and Jenna wasn't hearing it, that the pillow was supposed to go straight across in front of the other pillow," they continued, while a second added: "Ohhh Jenna step back."

Source: OK!

"Rude? Yes!!" a third remarked, as a fourth declared, "Jenna was rude — it doesn’t matter that they’re friends — let Nate demonstrate! She is not open to any ideas but hers!"

