Megyn Kelly Criticizes Taylor Swift's Reaction to Jo Koy's 'Gentle' NFL Joke at the 2024 Golden Globes: 'She Made the Wrong Move'
Megyn Kelly wasn't impressed by Taylor Swift's reaction to host Jo Koy's jab at her at the 2024 Golden Globes.
On the Monday, January 8, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist argued the comedian's joke was nothing more than a "gentle swipe" and she should have laughed.
While discussing Koy's stint hosting the popular award show, Kelly pointed out a joke that especially drew backlash from viewers on social media poked fun at Swift's frequent appearances at boyfriend Travis Kelce's football games.
"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL?" the comic asked the audience. "At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."
"I actually thought he was spot on with the commentary," Kelly remarked. "She did not appreciate it… Can’t she just like show that she's a good sport? ... I think she made the wrong move."
"It was a gentle swipe," Kelly replied. "By the way, she's not in charge with the number of times the NFL chooses to put her on cam. That's not her fault. It is annoying. And if she were smart, she would laugh like she was in on the joke."
Callahan responded that it's important for public figures to show they have a "sense of humor and a sense of humility" about themselves before noting that "part of the problem" could be that the "Mine" singer has been "dominating the culture for the past year."
"If I had been her advisor, I would have said ‘You should laugh and maybe even do like a faceplant,'" Kelly explained. "Like, 'Oh, I'm embarrassed because it's a show I didn't really want that, but I'm dating an NFL football player like something to communicate you get it, it's been a bit much.'"
"That looked like 'How dare you question me and my popularity?'" she concluded.
However, Swift wasn't the only person who appeared annoyed by Koy's jokes. As OK! previously reported, Ryan Gosling wasn't amused when the Easter Sunday star mocked the Barbie movie.
"Oppenheimer was based on a 700 page Pulitzer Prize winning book and Barbie is based on a plastic doll with big b------," Koy said, referencing two of the nominees for Golden Globes.
The cameras immediately cut to Gosling, who didn't crack a smile at the crass quip.