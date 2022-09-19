Hoda Kotb Weighs In On Prince Harry's Relationship With Late Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry had nothing but love for his late grandmother, obvious admiration Hoda Kotb noticed when she spoke to the royal just months before Queen Elizabeth II's passing.
The 38-year-old sat down with the talk show personality, 58, back in April, where he spoke candidly about Her Majesty, who served 70 years on the throne and died Thursday, September 8, at age 96.
At the time, Harry stressed that he wanted to ensure his grandmother had the right people protecting her, telling Hoda: "I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her."
On Monday morning, September 19, the day of the queen's funeral, Hoda reflected on her conversation earlier this year with the Duke of Sussex, telling a publication that Harry's love, "was palpable when we spoke about the Queen … it was the most moving parts of the interview — and to imagine the next time that we would be talking about Harry and his grandmother was today is so poignant."
Hoda pointed out, “A big chunk of the interview was about the Queen, which shows you where she was in his mind," adding: “He showed me another side of her, that mischievous side. He delighted in that. I was looking at old videos of them and he would always whisper something in her ear and she would always burst out laughing."
“My heart goes out to all of the royals today. We are seeing it’s a big moment for this country but they lost their grandmother," Hoda said, "and anyone who’s lost their grandmother and has lost a grandmother for that long knows what it feels like."
Harry's interview with Hoda took place as he and wife Meghan Markle paid a quick visit to the queen at Windsor before jetting off to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. When asked about the couple's visit, Harry gushed that it was "really nice to see" the monarch. "To see her in an element of privacy was nice."
He also shared that he and the queen, "have a really special relationship. We talk about things she can’t talk about with anyone else."
Touching on his favorite thing about his grandmother, Harry, without skipping a beat, noted: "Her sense of humor, and her ability to see the humor in so many different things."