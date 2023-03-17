Playboy Playmate Denies Mansion Was 'Cult-Like,' Claims Hugh Hefner Created A 'Supportive Environment'

"When I look back at my experience, it was a sisterhood where so many women went on to do great things," the mother-of-five reminisced. "Playboy was just a chapter of their lives and not their entire identity."

"Ulrika and I were fashion models before we posed for Playboy, and we just remembered the camaraderie and acceptance from the other girls," Taylor elaborated. "The models in the fashion industry were much more cutthroat. Meanwhile, with the playmates, if I was ever in any city and needed something, there was always a girl, even if I didn’t know her, who was always willing to offer a helping hand."