Playboy Playmate Denies Mansion Was 'Cult-Like,' Claims Hugh Hefner Created A 'Supportive Environment'

hefner pp
By:

Mar. 17 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Former Playboy Playmate Karin Taylor spoke out about her experience at the playboy mansion after seeing the A&E 10-part docuseries, "Secrets of Playboy."

The docuseries shared several negative experiences of other playmates, many of them dragging late business mogul Hugh Hefner.

hugh hefner
"I interviewed [fellow Playmate] Ulrika Ericsson in my podcast ‘You Should Know’ about this," Taylor explained. "We were both not there, so we can’t say that never happened when we weren’t in the room."

"But we can say that was not our experience. So I did take a little offense to that comment, that it was like a cult," she continued, referring to something ex-playmate Holly Madison said in the TV special.

Madison, who dated Hefner from 2001-2008, claimed the mansion "was very cult-like" and the girls were "gaslit and expected to think of Hef as like this really good guy."

The 43-year-old discussed the many downsides of the high-profile residence, saying, "It was so easy to get isolated from the outside world there. You had a 9 o’clock curfew. You were encouraged to not have friends over. You weren’t really allowed to leave unless it was like a family holiday.”

hugh hefner
Taylor revealed the impression the women shared in the documentary couldn't be more different from her own.

"I do not feel that any part of my Playboy experience was like that at all. … Hef always said, ‘Once a playmate, always a playmate.’ But really, once your issue comes out, it’s done, and they move on to the next girl," she stated.

"When I look back at my experience, it was a sisterhood where so many women went on to do great things," the mother-of-five reminisced. "Playboy was just a chapter of their lives and not their entire identity."

"Ulrika and I were fashion models before we posed for Playboy, and we just remembered the camaraderie and acceptance from the other girls," Taylor elaborated. "The models in the fashion industry were much more cutthroat. Meanwhile, with the playmates, if I was ever in any city and needed something, there was always a girl, even if I didn’t know her, who was always willing to offer a helping hand."

hughhefner
"It was a very supportive environment," Taylor gushed.

She attested her positive experience to Hefner, expressing, "I was just fascinated that Hugh Hefner created something that had so much camaraderie and loyalty.”

“I want to support everyone’s right to speak out, but I can’t also declare that Hef did all these things because I wasn’t there and that wasn’t my experience. That wasn’t anything I ever saw. I never saw drugs, I was never offered drugs," Taylor finished.

Fox News previously reported on Taylor’s remarks.

