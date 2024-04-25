'Math Is Hard': Lara Trump Mocked for Claiming the RNC Have Lawsuits in '81 States' Across the Country
Donald Trump's daughter-in-law and newly appointed RNC co-chair, Lara Trump, is facing some ridicule for claiming the Trump campaign and the RNC have lawsuits in "81 states."
Lara was interviewed by Eric Bolling from Newsmax to talk about what the Republican party is doing to handle "election interference" come November.
"We're going to have lawyers in all the major polling locations across the country," she told Bolling in the viral clip making the rounds on social media. "We have lawsuits in 81 states right now."
Needless to say, this is an impossible feat since only 50 states in the U.S. currently exist.
A clip from the interview of Lara making her apparent flub went viral on X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — and she was mercilessly mocked for "not knowing a single thing about elections or the country as a whole."
One user shared the clip in a post that read, "She counts as good as she sings ... I'm pretty sure she's confusing the number of Trump's felony counts with the number of states, but 1. she's still wrong. and 2. I still wouldn't put it past her not to know how many states there actually are."
A second person joked, "I am happy there were only 50 states when I was in school. I am not sure I could remember 81 of them! Love how the anchor doesn't even bat an eye at this statement. He isn't listening to what she's saying. He's just waiting for his turn to talk."
The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump Republican group, simply commented, "Math is hard!"
During a recent episode of her podcast, Lara took questions from her audience and was asked if she was "as stupid as she appears to be."
"Let me ask you that, sir or ma'am. I am — again, I say this all the time — I'm just giving you information and the facts," Lara responded. "What is stupid is voting for a party that hates you and hates this country. What's stupid is voting for a party that ultimately wants the destruction of America, and I assume you are one of those people."
"Nothing stupid over here. I've actually done my research, I actually have the real information, I am actually not influenced by emotion but cold, hard facts," she continued. "You may want to get on that bandwagon because I'll tell you what, it's all sunshine, lollipops and rainbows now, but if something happens, you're going to look back and you're going to say, 'Man, I bet Lara Trump was right. I should've listened to her.'"
As OK! previously reported, the former president's daughter-in-law also recently faced some backlash after suggesting voters would be OK using RNC funds to pay for the presumptive Republican nominee's legal bills.
"As co-chair, I will be laser-focused on protecting our elections, ensuring that the RNC's money is spent with maximum impact, and building out key capabilities to ensure that we win close races on the margins," Lara told her followers. "Everything I do at this committee will have one focus: re-electing Donald Trump, flipping the Senate, and expanding the House this November."