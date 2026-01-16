EXCLUSIVE Princess Kate Kicks Off 2026 Under Renewed Strain as Royal Feud Grows Fiercer Than Ever Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is reportedly in total despair as her alleged rift with Queen Camilla gets fiercer. Aaron Tinney Jan. 16 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton is kicking off 2026 under renewed strain as tensions within the royal family sharpen, with insiders telling OK! "open warfare" has erupted between the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla – which they say has become "almost impossible" to contain. The latest flare-up between the pair follows months of murmurs about a breakdown in their relations, which palace aides say dates back to a moment last year during the state visit of Donald Trump, 79, and his wife, Melania, 55, to Britain.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is reportedly kicking off 2026 under renewed strain.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal watchers claimed Camilla, 78, appeared to "shoo" Kate, 43, away during a conversation with Melania, a claim others contested but one that nonetheless fueled talk of a growing rift. Since then, the situation has been compounded by the fallout surrounding the former Prince Andrew, 65, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, who have been stripped of their remaining royal titles and are preparing to vacate their Royal Lodge home. One insider said the Yorks' saga has taken a heavy toll on Kate and Camilla.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Queen Camilla allegedly asked Kate Middleton to leave during a conversation with Melania Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

"The scandal surrounding the Yorks has been exhausting on every level and has worn down the entire family, not least Kate," the source added. "She has stood firmly alongside William throughout it all and has been drawn into an endless cycle of meetings, conversations and debates that have dragged on for months without any real sense of resolution." Our insider revealed Camilla has taken a "very dim view" of the Prince and Princess of Wales' role in Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Ferguson's dual downfall. They said: "From Camilla's perspective, the Waleses pushed themselves forcefully into an issue that was not theirs to control, and she feels that in doing so they weakened both her standing and the King's authority within the family." According to the same source, Kate feels unfairly targeted by the existing queen.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton allegedly feels unfairly targeted by Queen Camilla.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"At a moment when Kate is already stretched emotionally and physically after her cancer fight recovery, constant jabs from Camilla are the last thing she needs," the insider said. "She views it as small-minded and unwarranted, particularly because she has never set out to challenge anyone's position. There is a strong temptation to confront Camilla and tell her she is reading far too much into the situation, but Kate is deliberately holding back and trying to rise above it. But their simmering tension is disguising all-out war behind the scenes. There is a lot of plotting going on, and you can cut the atmosphere between them with a knife if they get in the same room." The dispute has been sharpened by reports Prince William, 43, and Kate were instrumental in pushing Andrew and Ferguson out of Royal Lodge, which sits close to Forest Lodge, the Waleses' new home.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly had a role in evicting ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Article continues below advertisement

It has been suggested Kate, mom to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, feared that proximity to Andrew's residence, if he was allowed to stay, would have damaged the monarchy and threatened her children's future. Sources say William has also been determined that his uncle would not become, as one source put it, his "nightmare neighbor." Camilla, insiders say, has not accepted that stance. "When Camilla settles on a particular view, those around her say it becomes extremely difficult to change it," another source said. "She is firmly persuaded that the Waleses are attempting to encroach on territory she believes should sit with her and Charles, and that belief has become deeply entrenched. She essentially thinks Kate and William are acting as if they are already King and Queen."

Article continues below advertisement

The source added while King Charles III, 77, promised Camilla a central role in major decisions, it has become clear the Waleses want to make the majority of the big royal family moves and do not want her involved in "big-picture calls." For Kate, the timing of her feud with Camilla could scarcely be worse.