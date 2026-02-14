EXCLUSIVE How Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Will Carve Up Huge $300 Million Property Empire After Actress Offloads Prize Apartment Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have figured out how to divide their assets post-divorce. Aaron Tinney Feb. 14 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban formally ended their 19-year marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

The agreement follows Kidman's September 30 petition citing irreconcilable differences and comes just months after the couple confirmed their separation. The former partners share two children, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 14, and have property interests spread across Australia and the U.S., much of it acquired after their 2006 wedding. At the center of the latest development is Kidman's quiet mid-2025 sale of a three-bedroom apartment in Milsons Point, Sydney, which she had bought in 2023 for $7.725 million and sold for $8.5 million, netting an estimated $775,000 gain.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman sold her apartment in Sydney, Australia.

Article continues below advertisement

The 15th-floor home in the Latitude complex, with views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House, was purchased by winemaker David Madson. The transaction went largely unnoticed because of Kidman's use of multiple holding companies. Her sale followed years of aggressive buying in the same building by Kidman and Urban, who together amassed six apartments there with a combined outlay of about $27.5 million. Their first purchase was a 420-square-meter residence on the 21st floor in 2009 for close to $6 million, followed three years later by a neighboring 380-square-meter apartment for a reported $7 million. In 2011, they added a 19th-floor unit for $2.68 million, initially used by Kidman as a home office while she filmed projects including Big Little Lies. Beyond Sydney, the couple's portfolio reflects a globe-spanning lifestyle.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have a lot of real estate property.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2008, two years after marrying, they bought a 20-room mansion in Nashville for $4.89 million and, in the same year, a five-bedroom Beverly Hills house for $6.77 million. A designer Manhattan duplex followed in 2010 for $13.53 million, and a two-bedroom TriBeCa apartment was added in 2020 for $5.3 million. In Australia, they own Bunya Hill, a six-bedroom estate on 45 hectares in Suttons Forest in New South Wales' Southern Highlands, now thought to be worth $12 million. Court documents state the pair's divorce settlement covers everything from furniture and vehicles to bank accounts and investments, ensuring all property is divided "to the mutual satisfaction of both parties." Under the ex-couple's parenting plan, Kidman will spend 306 days a year with the children, while Urban will have 59 days, described in the filing as "every other weekend," according to the documents.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban will co-parent their children.