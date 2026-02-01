EXCLUSIVE Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban At War Over Their Beloved Joint Nashville Base Source: mega Nicole Kidman is allegedly not leaving Nashville, putting her at a war with Keith Urban. Aaron Tinney Feb. 1 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

OK! can reveal Nicole Kidman is refusing to leave Nashville after her split from Keith Urban, setting up a tense standoff in the Tennessee city that has long anchored their family life and professional plans. Kidman and Urban, both 58, who married in June 2006 and announced their divorce last fall, both remain rooted in the Nashville area despite the end of their marriage. Urban, a country music star who established himself in the city years before their relationship, relocated to temporary accommodation nearby after the separation. Oscar-winning actress Kidman has stayed in the family's gated-community home, determined to keep stability for their daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15.

The pair were last seen together publicly in June, and since then have been spotted separately in the same local haunts. Their ties to Nashville run deep. Urban built his career there, while Kidman moved with him and raised their children in the suburb of Franklin. According to those familiar with the situation, both parents continue to share aspects of daily life in the same orbit. A local source said: "Neither of them has stepped away from Nashville in any meaningful sense. They continue to live and operate in the same circles, running into each other in ordinary places around town, and it is clear that both are determined to hold on to the life and routines they established here." The insider added even practical arrangements, such as schools and local services, remain shared between the stars.

Under a custody agreement signed by Urban in August, Kidman has primary custody of the children for 306 days of the year, while Urban has them for 59 days, including Thanksgiving. Kidman filed for divorce in September, citing irreconcilable differences, and the legal process moved quickly. Friends of Kidman say she has no plans to relocate and has professional reasons to remain. This spring she is scheduled to film a new series of Scarpetta in Nashville, portraying pathologist Dr. Kay Scarpetta from Patricia Cornwell's novels. The first season is due to premiere on Prime Video on March 11, with Jamie Lee Curtis playing Scarpetta's sister, Dorothy. Urban, meanwhile, has continued touring. Fans noticed that during his High And Alive World Tour he stopped mentioning Kidman on stage. When news of the pair's divorce became public, a source said: "Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed. It's devastating to her. She's shocked."

The same insider said the actress "didn't want this and has been fighting to save the marriage." Speculation about Urban's personal life intensified after it was reported, "all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman." Urban has been linked to Maggie Baugh, 25, a singer, guitarist and violinist who performs with his band. But country singer Alexandra Kay publicly rejected the rumor, saying: "I know that's absolutely not true. Honestly, I was heartbroken for (Keith and Nicole) because the media scrutiny is insane and the things that people say. I've met (Maggie's) boyfriend. She's very happy." Urban was also linked to singer-songwriter Karley Scott Collins, 25, who opened shows on his tour. She said last year: "It's amazing being on the road with Keith. He's an incredible entertainer, and I respect him so much." An Instagram photo posted July 16 showed them with their arms around each other, captioned, "Somebody pinch me."

