EXCLUSIVE How Royal Fans Can Finally Get a Glimpse at Queen Elizabeth's Never-Before-Seen Private Apartments in Her Beloved Scotland Source: MEGA Special access to Queen Elizabeth II's private apartments in Scotland will run for 100 days. Aaron Tinney March 28 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022 at age 96.

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The palace, located at the foot of the Royal Mile, served as their base during "Holyrood Week," with the couple occupying a suite of private rooms on the east side overlooking the gardens and Holyrood Park. A royal source said: "This is being seen as a rare and carefully considered opportunity to open up spaces that were always intended to remain private. There is a recognition that public interest in Elizabeth II's personal world remains incredibly strong, particularly in locations that held deep personal significance for her." The source added: "What makes this particularly special is that it moves beyond the ceremonial image of monarchy and allows visitors to experience something closer to how these rooms were actually lived in. It offers a more intimate understanding of her time in Scotland, which was widely known to be one of her favorite places."

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Source: MEGA Visitors can see where the late couple dined.

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Visitors will be guided through areas including the Royal Breakfast Room, where Elizabeth II and Philip would dine. The room features Flemish tapestries dating from the 1650s, installed during the reign of King George V and Queen Mary in the 1920s. The Queen's Dressing Room will also be open, displaying garments worn during significant moments in Edinburgh, including a purple silk-wool coat worn at the opening of the Scottish Parliament in 1999. The exhibition will also include a white, pink, gold and cream silk dress designed by John Anderson for a Commonwealth Heads of Government reception in 1997, as well as a white tweed coat and pink wool crepe dress worn at a 2017 garden party. These pieces are intended to illustrate both formal and more personal aspects of the Queen's wardrobe.

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Source: MEGA Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II would dine in the Royal Breakfast Room.

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Elsewhere, visitors will be able to see the Sitting Room, where Elizabeth II conducted paperwork, held private audiences and, on occasion, watched horse racing. Prince Philip's collection of contemporary Scottish art will also be on display throughout the apartments, alongside historic furnishings from the Royal Collection, including pieces dating back to 1796. A heritage expert said: "Opening spaces like these is always a balancing act between preservation and public engagement. In this case, the decision reflects a desire to share a deeper layer of royal history, one that connects the institution to lived experience rather than purely ceremonial tradition." Emma Stead, a curator at Holyroodhouse, said: "Queen Elizabeth II's well-known love for Scotland will be given fresh context. Through this unique and special access to the private apartments, visitors will enjoy a new perspective into both the formal and more informal use of Edinburgh's royal palace." Tickets will first be offered to Royal Collection Trust email subscribers, with general sale following shortly after.

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Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth II would conduct paperwork in the Sitting Room.