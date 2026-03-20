EXCLUSIVE How Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Made a $20 Million Profit by Selling Unbelievably Extravagant Wedding Gift From His Doting Mom Queen Elizabeth Source: MEGA Here's how ex-Prince Andrew made $20 million by selling a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth. Aaron Tinney March 20 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew reportedly made around $20 million after selling the property gifted by Queen Elizabeth.

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The newly built residence – constructed on land quietly acquired through a royal company linked to the late Queen Elizabeth – became the couple's marital home before their divorce in 1996. Years later, after Andrew relocated to Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate, the property was sold to Kazakh billionaire Timur Kulibayev for $20 million, allowing Andrew to personally profit from what had originally been presented as a royal wedding gift. A royal insider said the financial arrangement has long raised eyebrows among observers of the monarchy – and is doing so again in light of Andrew's growing Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The source said: "What stands out to many observers is that Andrew ultimately transformed what began as an incredibly generous wedding gift from his mother into a significant personal windfall. By the time the estate was eventually sold, he had effectively walked away with a profit estimated at around $20million, which is an extraordinary return considering the property had originally been provided to him rather than purchased with his own money." The insider continued: "The arrangement was unusual because the house came to him through royal channels as part of a gift following his marriage. Once ownership was transferred and he had the authority to sell it, Andrew was able to place the property on the open market and benefit financially in a very substantial way. In practical terms, it meant that a royal wedding present was ultimately converted into a major private financial gain."

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew lived in Sunninghill Park before his divorce from Sarah Ferguson.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew divorced Sarah Ferguson in 1996.

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The source said: "After the ownership of the estate was formally placed under Andrew's control, he had complete freedom to decide what to do with it, including putting it up for sale. When the eventual deal with Timur Kulibayev was finalized, it turned into an extremely lucrative transaction for Andrew because the property had originally come to him as a royal gift rather than something he had invested his own money in." The insider continued: "That's what made the outcome so striking – Andrew wasn't recovering a personal investment in the usual sense. Instead, he was able to sell an asset that had been provided to him by the monarchy and walk away with a very substantial profit once the sale was completed." Royal watchers have previously described the scale of luxury at Sunninghill Park, noting the residence included a 100-foot walk-in wardrobe for Ferguson and a bathtub so large builders reportedly nicknamed it "HMS Fergie." Security costs for the estate were also substantial, reportedly reaching more than $400,000 per year. The property was equipped with extensive protection features including panic buttons and even a bomb shelter. A palace aide said the story of the house remains one of the most remarkable financial episodes connected to Andrew's life within the royal family.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew reportedly had control over the property.