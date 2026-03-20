How Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Made a $20 Million Profit by Selling Unbelievably Extravagant Wedding Gift From His Doting Mom Queen Elizabeth
March 20 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor made a fortune from a lavish wedding gift given by his mother Queen Elizabeth II, ultimately selling the property for a profit of around $20million – a windfall that has drawn renewed scrutiny amid ongoing controversies surrounding the disgraced royal.
The 66-year-old former prince and ex-Duke of York, received the sprawling estate Sunninghill Park in Ascot, Berkshire, shortly after marrying Sarah Ferguson, now also 66, in 1986.
The newly built residence – constructed on land quietly acquired through a royal company linked to the late Queen Elizabeth – became the couple's marital home before their divorce in 1996.
Years later, after Andrew relocated to Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate, the property was sold to Kazakh billionaire Timur Kulibayev for $20 million, allowing Andrew to personally profit from what had originally been presented as a royal wedding gift.
A royal insider said the financial arrangement has long raised eyebrows among observers of the monarchy – and is doing so again in light of Andrew's growing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
The source said: "What stands out to many observers is that Andrew ultimately transformed what began as an incredibly generous wedding gift from his mother into a significant personal windfall. By the time the estate was eventually sold, he had effectively walked away with a profit estimated at around $20million, which is an extraordinary return considering the property had originally been provided to him rather than purchased with his own money."
The insider continued: "The arrangement was unusual because the house came to him through royal channels as part of a gift following his marriage. Once ownership was transferred and he had the authority to sell it, Andrew was able to place the property on the open market and benefit financially in a very substantial way. In practical terms, it meant that a royal wedding present was ultimately converted into a major private financial gain."
The origins of Sunninghill Park date back to the early 1980s when the late Queen established a company called Tyrolese 83 Limited to purchase and manage property connected to members of the Royal Family.
According to reports, the company acquired the leasehold for the land on which the house would be built for $133,000.
A 12-bedroom residence was later constructed on the estate, and Andrew and Ferguson moved into the newly completed home in 1990.
During their years living there, the property reportedly featured a range of luxurious amenities including a helicopter landing pad, cinema room, swimming pool and extensive staff quarters.
Despite Andrew and Ferguson's divorce in 1996, Ferguson remained living at Sunninghill Park with their daughters Princess Beatrice, now 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, for several years afterward.
The family eventually relocated as Andrew moved into Royal Lodge following the death of Queen Elizabeth's mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, in 2002.
At that point, the monarch transferred Royal Lodge to Andrew and allowed him to take ownership of Sunninghill Park so the property could be sold to help finance renovations at his new residence.
Our insider said the arrangement allowed Andrew to secure a significant financial advantage.
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The source said: "After the ownership of the estate was formally placed under Andrew's control, he had complete freedom to decide what to do with it, including putting it up for sale. When the eventual deal with Timur Kulibayev was finalized, it turned into an extremely lucrative transaction for Andrew because the property had originally come to him as a royal gift rather than something he had invested his own money in."
The insider continued: "That's what made the outcome so striking – Andrew wasn't recovering a personal investment in the usual sense. Instead, he was able to sell an asset that had been provided to him by the monarchy and walk away with a very substantial profit once the sale was completed."
Royal watchers have previously described the scale of luxury at Sunninghill Park, noting the residence included a 100-foot walk-in wardrobe for Ferguson and a bathtub so large builders reportedly nicknamed it "HMS Fergie."
Security costs for the estate were also substantial, reportedly reaching more than $400,000 per year. The property was equipped with extensive protection features including panic buttons and even a bomb shelter.
A palace aide said the story of the house remains one of the most remarkable financial episodes connected to Andrew's life within the royal family.
They said: "The idea that a lavish royal wedding gift ultimately became a multimillion-dollar profit has always struck some observers as uncomfortable. For many people following the monarchy, it raised questions about whether that kind of personal financial gain from a gift tied to royal privilege sits easily with public expectations."
The insider added: "Over the years, the episode has continued to attract criticism because it highlights how extraordinary the circumstances were. Converting a property that had been given as part of a royal wedding into such a large private windfall is something that has never entirely sat well with those who scrutinize how members of the royal family handle wealth and assets."