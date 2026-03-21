EXCLUSIVE Prince William and Kate Middleton Taking Secret Lessons in Ruling Britain as Calls Grow for King Charles to Abdicate Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly taking lessons about ruling Britain as calls grow for King Charles to abdicate. Aaron Tinney March 21 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly preparing to take over the throne.

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King Charles, 77, who became monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, has faced growing questions about whether he could now step aside in favor of William, 43. Palace insiders have suggested any such move would be carefully choreographed rather than forced, with the transition framed as measured and dignified. During a recent visit to Wales last week, William and Kate, 44, drew enthusiastic crowds, with one supporter telling William: "The monarchy is safe in your hands."

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Source: MEGA King Charles is battling cancer.

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At the same time, the couple continue to balance their public duties with family life while raising Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 – all of whom are increasingly aware of the pressures surrounding the royal family. Sources close to the couple say the Prince and Princess of Wales have been quietly deepening their preparation for a future reign as speculation grows about the monarchy's direction. One palace insider said: "William and Kate are acutely aware of the moment the monarchy finds itself in and the expectations that come with it. Within royal circles there is a growing recognition that the next chapter of the institution could arrive sooner than previously anticipated, and the couple are determined not to be caught unprepared if that moment comes. They see it as their responsibility to approach the future with seriousness and foresight."

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Source: MEGA Prince William and Princess Kate balance royal duties with family life.

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The source added: "Away from public view, they have been spending considerable time with trusted constitutional experts, senior palace officials and long-serving advisers to deepen their understanding of the mechanics of the Crown. These conversations cover everything from the subtleties of statecraft and diplomatic duties to the day-to-day realities of leading the monarchy. None of it is intended for public display, but they are quietly building a thorough understanding of what ruling the country would truly entail." Another insider said the couple are also increasingly aware their children are beginning to notice the intense scrutiny surrounding the royal family. "George and Charlotte have reached an age where they inevitably become aware of what is being said outside the palace walls," they said. "Whether it is comments from school friends or stories appearing online, they are beginning to notice the attention surrounding their family, and William and Kate are very mindful of how those moments are handled within the home."

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