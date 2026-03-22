Prince Harry and Meghan Markle In Utter 'Shock' at Accusation Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Watched Girl Get Tortured at Frogmore Cottage
March 22 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be reeling after explosive allegations surfaced in newly released Epstein-related documents claiming Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was present during the alleged torture of a young girl at Frogmore Cottage – the Windsor residence that later became the Sussexes' marital home.
The claim emerged from a tranche of files released by the United States Department of Justice connected to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates.
Among the millions of emails, documents and images was an FBI recording containing allegations from a woman who said she had been restrained and subjected to electric shocks by Ghislaine Maxwell while several men watched.
In the statement, the woman said she recognized Andrew's face among those present.
The alleged incident is said to have taken place at Frogmore Cottage in the 1990s – a property that later became the home of Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, after their 2018 wedding.
The woman described the alleged ordeal in the FBI document by saying: "There, I was restrained on a table and tortured with electrical shocks by Ghislaine Maxwell and surrounded by watching men. I remember seeing Prince Andrew's face."
She also alleged further violence during the incident. She said: "I tried to sneak out. Maxwell caught me and beat me with the bristle end of a broom."
The accuser added: "She also threatened me, saying that I 'deserved to die' and hit me in the face with the broom, breaking my nose."
Andrew has consistently denied all allegations connected to Epstein and has not been charged with any crime in relation to the claims contained in the files. The allegations from the Frogmore "torture victim" remain unproven.
Royal watchers note the cottage has a long and complicated history within the monarchy.
Built in 1801 on the Frogmore estate in Windsor, the residence was originally commissioned by Queen Charlotte, wife of King George III, after she purchased the estate in 1792 as a country retreat for herself and her daughters.
Over the centuries, the house has hosted a number of notable occupants, including Abdul Karim, the Indian clerk who became a close confidant of Queen Victoria – a relationship depicted in the film Victoria & Abdul.
Karim, who was 24 when he entered the royal household in 1887 during Victoria's Golden Jubilee, was eventually granted the use of Frogmore Cottage by the queen.
Following Victoria's death in 1901 he was forced to return to India by Edward VII, who reportedly disapproved of the relationship.
More recently, the cottage became associated with Harry and Meghan, who were given the property by Queen Elizabeth II following their marriage.
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The couple moved there from Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace shortly before the birth of their son, Archie, in May 2019.
After stepping back from their royal duties in 2020, they left the United Kingdom, initially relocating to Canada before settling in California.
Sources close to the situation say the resurfacing of the allegations has deeply unsettled the couple.
One insider said: "Harry and Meghan were completely blindsided when they saw the allegations connected to Frogmore Cottage. That house represented the beginning of their life together, so seeing it mentioned in such disturbing claims has been shocking."
Another source said: "They always saw Frogmore as a place tied to family milestones – their marriage, their son's Archie's early days and the memories they created there. Hearing it referenced in connection with something so disturbing has left them stunned. There is a sense of disbelief that their former home is now being mentioned in documents linked to such serious accusations. It has reopened a lot of emotions about their time within the royal fold."
Following the Sussexes' departure from royal duties, Frogmore Cottage briefly became the home of Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, before the couple moved elsewhere.
In 2023, Harry and Meghan formally vacated the property, with royal officials confirming that their belongings had been sent to California. The decision followed the publication of Harry's memoir Spare, which contained a series of revelations about tensions within the royal family.