EXCLUSIVE Prince Harry and Meghan Markle In Utter 'Shock' at Accusation Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Watched Girl Get Tortured at Frogmore Cottage Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly shocked after Ex-Prince Andrew allegedly watched a girl get tortured at their home. Aaron Tinney March 22 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously lived at Frogmore Cottage.

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The woman described the alleged ordeal in the FBI document by saying: "There, I was restrained on a table and tortured with electrical shocks by Ghislaine Maxwell and surrounded by watching men. I remember seeing Prince Andrew's face." She also alleged further violence during the incident. She said: "I tried to sneak out. Maxwell caught me and beat me with the bristle end of a broom." The accuser added: "She also threatened me, saying that I 'deserved to die' and hit me in the face with the broom, breaking my nose." Andrew has consistently denied all allegations connected to Epstein and has not been charged with any crime in relation to the claims contained in the files. The allegations from the Frogmore "torture victim" remain unproven. Royal watchers note the cottage has a long and complicated history within the monarchy.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew allegedly watched a woman being tortured at Frogmore Cottage.

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Built in 1801 on the Frogmore estate in Windsor, the residence was originally commissioned by Queen Charlotte, wife of King George III, after she purchased the estate in 1792 as a country retreat for herself and her daughters. Over the centuries, the house has hosted a number of notable occupants, including Abdul Karim, the Indian clerk who became a close confidant of Queen Victoria – a relationship depicted in the film Victoria & Abdul. Karim, who was 24 when he entered the royal household in 1887 during Victoria's Golden Jubilee, was eventually granted the use of Frogmore Cottage by the queen. Following Victoria's death in 1901 he was forced to return to India by Edward VII, who reportedly disapproved of the relationship. More recently, the cottage became associated with Harry and Meghan, who were given the property by Queen Elizabeth II following their marriage.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020.

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The couple moved there from Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace shortly before the birth of their son, Archie, in May 2019. After stepping back from their royal duties in 2020, they left the United Kingdom, initially relocating to Canada before settling in California. Sources close to the situation say the resurfacing of the allegations has deeply unsettled the couple. One insider said: "Harry and Meghan were completely blindsided when they saw the allegations connected to Frogmore Cottage. That house represented the beginning of their life together, so seeing it mentioned in such disturbing claims has been shocking."

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