'I'm Not That Gay': Howard Stern Makes Blunt NSFW Confession to Handsome Hugh Jackman During His Live Show
Dec. 11 2025, Updated 7:16 a.m. ET
Howard Stern couldn’t help cracking a wild NSFW joke while chatting with Hugh Jackman.
During the Wednesday, December 10, episode of The Howard Stern Show, the longtime radio host openly admired the Wolverine actor’s sharp looks and insanely fit physique, using classic Stern humor to push the moment over the top.
"At my best, I didn't look as good as you,” Stern told Jackman, while also urging him to avoid any cosmetic procedures.
Then he took it to full shock-jock territory as he added, "I'd give you a handj-- ... Not a b------. I'm not that gay."
Their playful back-and-forth comes on the heels of Jackman and Sutton Foster finally making their relationship Instagram official — a move that’s been stirring up plenty of controversy ever since the actor announced his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023, ending their 27-year marriage.
Jackman, 57, publicly swooned over Foster, 50, in a November 26 Instagram post highlighting her holiday performance at Café Carlyle, sharing a smiling portrait of her and a clip of her waving to him from the stage.
"@suttonlenore performing during the holidays at @cafecarlyle … now that’s an iconic NYC night! And, truly magical," he captioned the post.
Fans weren’t exactly feeling the romance. Many slammed the actor online for flaunting his new partner so soon after the breakup.
"That's embarrassing, Hugh! We used to think you were cool. What a disappointment," wrote one upset follower.
"TOO SOON. You made promises to Deb, and we all believed you," another commented. "We all thought, finally in Hollywood 'here is a man who is honoring the commitments he made.' Right up until a younger woman comes along, eh, Hugh?"
Jackman and Foster first sparked dating rumors in January after being spotted out together in Santa Monica, Calif. Their connection grew after starring opposite each other in The Music Man, where insiders said their chemistry didn’t go unnoticed.
"Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced," a source close to Foster claimed. "A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap."
Foster’s own personal life has seen major shifts as well. She split from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, with whom she shares 8-year-old daughter, Emily, in October 2024. Before that, she was married to actor Christian Borle from 2006 to 2009. Meanwhile, Jackman and Furness share two adult children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20.
Before their romance took off, Foster spoke highly of Jackman.
In a 2022 interview with Vogue, she said, "He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous — and all of that is true. He's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, 'Well, I hope we get along.'"