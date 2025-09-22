or
Howard Stern Trashes ABC for 'Silencing' Jimmy Kimmel, Reveals He's Canceling Disney+ Subscription to Show Support for Comedian

Composite photo of Howard Stern and Jimmy Kimmel
Source: mega

Howard Stern slammed ABC for trying to 'silence' Jimmy Kimmel after they suspended the comedian's late-night TV show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 22 2025, Published 11:02 a.m. ET

Howard Stern is weighing in on Jimmy Kimmel's drama.

On the Monday, September 22, installment of The Howard Stern Show, the disc jockey revealed his disapproval for ABC suspending Jimmy Kimmel Live! over the comments he made about Charlie Kirk's death.

Howard Stern Shames ABC

Photo of Howard Stern is canceling his Disney+ subscription to show support for Jimmy Kimmel.
Source: mega

Howard Stern is canceling his Disney+ subscription to show support for Jimmy Kimmel.

"I have spoken to Jimmy... I just asked him how he was doing personally," Stern revealed.

"I just know when the government begins to interfere, when the government says, 'I'm not pleased with you, so we're going to orchestrate a way to silence to you,' it's the wrong direction for our country," he spilled. "I should know. I've been involved in something like this."

"It's unfortunate that ABC even has to be in this position," Stern added. "They shouldn't have to be in this position, I feel for them too in this. But someone's gotta step up and say, 'Enough, we're not gonna bow.'"

Howard Stern Canceling Disney+

Stern shared one of the ways he's showing support for his fellow comedian.

"Now it might sound stupid, but the thing I did, this morning, I'm canceling my Disney+," he said of the streaming service. "I'm trying to say with the pocketbook, 'I don't support what they're doing with Jimmy.'"

What Jimmy Kimmel Said About Charlie Kirk

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel's show was suspended indefinitely on September 17 for his comments about right wing-activist Charlie Kirk's death.
Source: abc

Jimmy Kimmel's show was suspended indefinitely on September 17 for his comments about right wing-activist Charlie Kirk's death.

As OK! reported, Kimmel's series was suspended for what he said on the September 15 episode of his show after Kirk's September 10 murder.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid [suspect Tyler Robinson] who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," he shared.

He went on to drag Donald Trump for his response when he was asked how he was doing after his supporter's assassination, as the POTUS replied, "I think very good," before moving on to gloat about pricey White House renovations.

"He's at the fourth stage of grief: construction. Demolition, construction," Kimmel joked. "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend; this is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish, OK?"

Photo of the late-night star has yet to publicly comment on the drama.
Source: mega

The late-night star has yet to publicly comment on the drama.

Just hours before the September 17 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! was set to air, Nexstar announced via a statement: "Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show. Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets."

While there have been rumors that ABC and Kimmel have been trying to work things out after the comedian allegedly refused to apologize for his comments, a source told a news outlet that staffers don't know "what’s really going on."

