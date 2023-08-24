Howie Mandel Hopes to Find a 'Really Lucky' Guy for Newly Single Sofía Vergara After Split From Joe Manganiello
Matchmaker?
Howie Mandel recently discussed his hopes to help America's Got Talent co-host Sofía Vergara find a new man after her bombshell divorce from her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello.
"I think everybody watching [AGT] who is available believes they're the perfect match for Sofía," the 67-year-old said in an interview published Wednesday, August 23. "I don't think Sofía, to be honest … she doesn't need my help. She really doesn't. I believe that she'll be fending them off."
Mandel and Vergara have judged the TV show together since she was brought on in 2020, and the podcast personality is eager for the brunette beauty to find a new lover before this year's season concludes.
"Let's try and do it by the end of the season. We'll find her a match and leave it to America to vote," he joked.
He went on to gush over the Modern Family star, whom he has seemingly grown close to over the years.
"[She's] a great friend, a brilliant person, businessperson [and] powerhouse" with "an amazing sense of humor" he noted, adding that whoever ends up with Vergara would be "really, really lucky."
On a recent episode of AGT, Mandel commented on Vergara's single status to 12-year-old ventriloquist Brynn Cummings.
"I have one word of advice. If you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should have talked to Sofía, because she's in the market right now," he quipped, to which Vergara — who just split from Manganiello in July — happily replied, "Yes!"
In the interview, Mandel defended his remarks despite fans thinking it would be inappropriate for Vergara to be dating so soon after her divorce.
"People were online saying, 'Too soon.' I think as soon as you're available, it's never too soon. She's fresh, people," he said. "People thought that was mean and insensitive. If you watched Sofía, she screamed after she came over to me and thought it was funny. She said, 'Yes,' so she's got a great sense of humor and I wouldn't do anything to hurt a fellow — a friend first, and a fellow co-worker."
"[If] you can think of somebody [for Vergara to date], send it our way and we will either swipe left or right," he concluded.
