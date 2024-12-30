Hugh Jackman Sets Pulses Racing With Steamy Pool Selfie: 'Most Handsome Man in the World'
Hugh Jackman fans couldn't get enough of the actor's latest selfie, which showed him enjoying a sunny day Down Under.
"Gotta love December in Oz," the actor, 56, who is from Sydney, Australia, captioned the steamy picture on Monday, December 30.
Of course, fans couldn't help but rave over the recent snap. One person wrote, "You look so happy😍," while another said, "I need a warning before this kind of posts ‘cause dayum! 😳."
A third person declared: "Most handsome man in the world!!!!" while a fourth person wrote, "SIR?!? The way this picture just gave me the BIGGEST adrenaline rush 😮💨."
The Deadpool & Wolverine star could be so upbeat as it was previously revealed he is seeing his Music Man costar Sutton Foster after they both got out of their marriages.
The duo first connected when they appeared in the Broadway musical from December 2021 to January 2023. It was later claimed that Jackman’s bond with Foster played a role in his recent divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness.
Furness apparently didn't realize the romance was budding, but an insider suggested that “a lot of people on Broadway knew” about their tryst.
“We kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap. They are really happy now,” the insider explained.
Since then, Foster, who recently split from Ted Griffin, and Jackman have been enjoying “cozy dinners in New York City restaurants” and taking leisurely “walks through Central Park” after news broke about their relationship, a source told Us Weekly.
“They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” another insider stated to Page Six.
“They’re happier than ever,” the insider dished.
Still, Jackman and Foster, 49, are not trying to "rush things."
"This is a delicate situation, and they’re trying to move forward in a caring, considerate way," another insider dished.
“There was a time when their families spent holidays together, but that was before. It’s tricky now," the source alleged.
The Greatest Showman actor and his former spouse, 69, share adopted children Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, while the Thoroughly Modern Millie alum shares 7-year-old daughter Emily with her estranged husband.