or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Hulk Hogan
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Hulk Hogan's Mansion Blocked by Yellow Caution Tape in Eerie Photos After WWE Star's Death

photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA;RADAR

Hulk Hogan's mansion in Clearwater, Fla., was blocked off with yellow caution tape after he was brought to the hospital.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 24 2025, Published 7:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan’s death on Thursday, July 24, caused shockwaves in the wrestling world after his WWE pal Jimmy “The Mouth of the South” Hart shared a tweet about Hogan’s improved health just two days before his untimely death.

“Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!” Hart said on X.

Despite the promising post, Hogan went into “cardiac arrest” on Thursday morning at his estate in Clearwater, Fla.

Article continues below advertisement

Police Respond to 'Cardiac Arrest' Call at 9:51 A.M.

hulk hogans mansion blocked yellow caution tape photos wwe stars death
Source: radar

The WWE star died at the age of 71.

In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the WWE legend’s home could be seen blocked off by yellow caution tape. Police SUVs also barricaded the mansion to prevent onlookers from accessing the scene.

In a statement provided to Radar by local police, authorities were contacted just before 10:00 a.m. to assess the 71-year-old.

“Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach,” authorities stated. “The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

Article continues below advertisement

Paramedics Performed CPR on Hulk Hogan

hulk hogans mansion blocked yellow caution tape eerie photo wwe stars death
Source: radar

Paramedics performed CPR on Hulk Hogan before he was pronounced dead.

MORE ON:
Hulk Hogan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In a viral TikTok video posted on the day of his death, Hogan could be seen as he was carried out of his home on a stretcher. Several responding officers stood around him as a paramedic rapidly performed CPR.

Leading up to his death, Hogan underwent routine neck surgery in May. A spokesperson for the wrestler shared that he required a “little fusion procedure” to make him “feel a little better.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @crissyglass19/TikTok

Hulk Hogan's friend said he was 'doing great' just two days before his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan's 'Vicious Cycle' With Pain Medication

hulk hogans mansion blocked yellow caution tape photo wwe stars death
Source: mega

Hulk Hogan underwent at least 25 surgeries before he died.

The following month, he was admitted to the hospital for post-surgical issues. It is unknown if his lingering symptoms caused him to go into cardiac arrest on the day he died; however, his “vicious cycle” with prescription pain medication, which he opened up about in 2023, could have impacted his overall health as he healed from his neck surgery.

“I had doctors writing me prescription after prescription,” Hogan admitted. “I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure twenty-five procedures.”

Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan Almost Committed Suicide

hulk hogans mansion blocked yellow caution tape eerie photos wwe death
Source: mega

Hulk Hogan admitted he almost committed suicide due to his battle with depression.

Although Hogan powered through his experience with pain meds after undergoing at least 25 surgeries, including 10 back procedures, the WWE legend confessed in his 2009 memoir, My Life Outside the Ring, that he nearly committed suicide due to a severe battle with depression.

“A gun was in my hand, and my ﬁnger was on the trigger, and I was thinking, It would just be so easy,” he wrote.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.