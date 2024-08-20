'Piece of Racist Garbage': Hulk Hogan Ridiculed for Joking About 'Body-Slamming' Vice President Kamala Harris
Hulk Hogan knew he'd face backlash for his comments but made them anyway — before blaming his remarks on too much liquor!
On Monday night, August 19, the retired professional wrestler was promoting his new beer at the Thirsty Cowboy in Medina, Ohio, when he jokingly asked fans if he should perform one of his famously violent moves on Vice President Kamala Harris.
Hogan was attempting to get the crowd excited by firing off a bunch of questions, seemingly trying to pump up the atmosphere by heightening fans' emotions.
"Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?" the 71-year-old said into the microphone in a video shared to X (formerly named Twitter.)
Hogan's audience appeared to be in support of the theoretical idea, and likely fans of former President Donald Trump, as they erupted into a sea of cheers before the wrestling star admitted: "I'm gonna get heat for that one."
"That was not me that was the beers talking," Hogan claimed, blaming his harsh comments on consuming too much alcohol.
After the video of Hogan went viral on X, some social media users were left offended by the conservative sports personality's joke.
"What a piece of racist garbage," one person accused of Hogan, as another snubbed: "Low life, trifling a-- conduct to joke about abusing a woman."
"Racist a--," a third upset viewer declared, while a forth claimed, "He seems a vile piece of s---."
Hogan's appearance at the Ohio bar comes roughly one month after his attendance at the Republican National Convention in July, when Trump was seen blowing a kiss to the former athlete after he stepped up to the podium for his speech.
"I tried to stay out of politics, but after everything that's happened to our country over the past four years and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent," Hogan declared in reference to an assassination attempt made against Trump last month. "Over my career, I've been in the ring with some of the biggest, some of the baddest dudes on the planet. Donald Trump is the toughest of them all."
"They've thrown everything at Donald Trump, all the investigations, the impeachments, the court cases, and he's still standing and kicking their butts," Hogan added.