'He Looks Like a Dying Fish': Donald Trump Mocked for Awkward 'Low Effort' Dance Moves — Watch

On Thursday, August 29, social media was flooded with an edited clip from one of Trump's recent rallies in Glendale, Arizona, where he began to wobble around and slightly swing his arms back and forth.

Some of the ex-president's critics mocked the dance for being "lazy" and "awkward," with one account editing the clip to match Trump's moves with the iconic Charlie Brown music.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the edited clip and wrote, "Anyone think this is hysterical? He's so awkward I almost feel bad for him... almost."

Another user wrote, "I know the man's in his 70s, but how can someone be THAT bad at dancing? He looks like a dying fish flopping around up there."

A third user shared a GIF of the kids from the Peanuts cartoons and pointed out, "Say what you will about the man, he actually matches up with the animation pretty well."