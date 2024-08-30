or
'He Looks Like a Dying Fish': Donald Trump Mocked for Awkward 'Low Effort' Dance Moves — Watch

Photo of former President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Former President Donald was mocked for his bad dance moves.

By:

Aug. 30 2024, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump went viral after a clip of him dancing at one of his rallies was shared with the music replaced with The Peanuts theme.

donald trump dying fish mocked awkward low effort viral dance
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump barely moved around in a viral dance video.

On Thursday, August 29, social media was flooded with an edited clip from one of Trump's recent rallies in Glendale, Arizona, where he began to wobble around and slightly swing his arms back and forth.

Some of the ex-president's critics mocked the dance for being "lazy" and "awkward," with one account editing the clip to match Trump's moves with the iconic Charlie Brown music.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the edited clip and wrote, "Anyone think this is hysterical? He's so awkward I almost feel bad for him... almost."

Another user wrote, "I know the man's in his 70s, but how can someone be THAT bad at dancing? He looks like a dying fish flopping around up there."

A third user shared a GIF of the kids from the Peanuts cartoons and pointed out, "Say what you will about the man, he actually matches up with the animation pretty well."

Source: @BadFoxGraphics/X
The music used at Trump's rallies has led several artists to demand he stop playing their songs without their permission.

Recently, Swedish pop supergroup ABBA criticized Trump for using their music during a campaign event in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Tuesday, demanding that the Republican presidential candidate's campaign pull any footage of the rally that featured their songs.

Donald Trump
donald trump dying fish mocked awkward low effort viral dance
Source: MEGA

Trump was asked to pull down any videos of him using ABBA's music.

"Universal Music Publishing AB and Polar Music International AB have not received any request, so no permission or license has been given to Trump," a Universal spokesperson told The Guardian.

Trump, reportedly a huge fan of the band, played several of ABBA’s greatest hits, including "Money, Money, Money", "The Winner Takes It All" and "Dancing Queen" at the event.

According to the AFP, the former president's campaign also reportedly played a 10-minute clip of ABBA’s live performances.

Source: ok!
donald trump dying fish mocked awkward low effort viral dance
Source: MEGA

Over 30 artists have demanded Trump stop playing their music at his rallies.

Many other artists have asked for their music not to be played at Trump rallies over the years. This list includes Foo Fighters, Aerosmith, Beyonce, Nickelback, Elton John, Green Day, Adele, The White Stripes, Ozzy Osbourne and The Rolling Stones.

Very few pop artists have come out in support of the former president, with the highest profile performer at his rallies being Kid Rock, who also performed at the Republican National Convention.

