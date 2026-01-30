Hunter Biden Declares It Irrelevant That He 'Ghosted' His Daughter, 7, With Former Stripper in Move to Dismiss Contempt Motion

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden claims it doesn't matter that he abruptly "ghosted" his 7-year-old daughter. Former President Joe Biden's son, 55, argued in a new filing that he was never legally obligated to have a relationship with the young girl, Navy, whom he shares with ex-stripper Lunden Roberts. Hunter made the statement through his lawyer on Tuesday, January 27, in response to Lunden, 34, alleging he didn't honor obligations he agreed to in 2023 and should be held in contempt of court. She also wants increased child support payments.

Hunter Biden Has Caused His Daughter 'Emotional Trauma'

Source: mega; @lundentownn_/x Lunden Roberts said Hunter Biden's indifference toward their daughter has caused the young girl 'emotional trauma.'

Lunden stated in a motion filed on January 13 that Hunter's indifference toward Navy has caused the young girl "emotional trauma." However, the former first son's legal team moved to dismiss the motion and Lunden's demands, claiming the child’s feelings and relationship with him are "immaterial," as the court never stipulated that personal communication was a requirement. "Specifically, the averments regarding the Child’s emotional state, her relationship with Defendant, and their communications and bonding … are not relevant to contempt or modification of child support," his lawyer Davis Langdon said.

Hunter Biden and Navy Roberts Initially Bonded Over the Phone

Source: mega; @lundentownn_/x The son of former President Joe Biden allegedly stopped calling the girl 'without warning or explanation.'

Lunden previously said Hunter and his daughter briefly bonded, sharing several scheduled calls, until "suddenly and without warning or explanation, Mr. Biden ghosted (Navy)." "This has caused issues for (Navy), who recently experienced emotional trauma at a family member’s wedding when she realized that her dad would not walk her down the aisle or dance with her at her own wedding reception," she explained. Hunter, a self-taught painter whose work was valued in the six-figure range while his father was in office, also failed to deliver an art piece he promised the girl.

Hunter Biden Promised Paintings to His Daughter

Source: @lundentownn_/x Lunden Roberts authored a 2024 book about her time with Hunter Biden.

"Even if no paintings had been given to the Child to date, such would not violate the Order, because as long as thirty paintings are assigned to the Child by Defendant will have complied with the Order," his lawyer wrote, adding that Navy will be able to choose the paintings by a specific undisclosed deadline. Hunter also added that he is not required to provide additional child support Lunden is seeking because she has not proven that his financial situation has changed — though she claimed he's now living a "lavish lifestyle" and cited the disparity between Navy's life compared to that of his other children. Hunter has five kids, including three with ex-wife Kathleen Buhle and one with his current wife, Melissa Cohen.

Source: mega Hunter Biden has five children.