Hunter Biden's Ex Lunden Roberts Accuses Jill Biden of 'Purposely Excluding' Daughter Navy From Family

hunter biden ex lunden roberts accuses jill biden excluding daughterpp
Source: @themegynkellyshow/youtube; mega
By:

Jun. 7 2024, Published 7:44 p.m. ET

The mother of Hunter Biden's youngest daughter candidly revealed she believes the Bidens have excluded her child from being a member of the family on the Friday, June 7, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast.

One particular instance that sparked these feelings occurred in December 2021 when First Lady Jill Biden decorated the White House for the holidays. Several stockings were hung up for each of their grandchildren, however, a stocking for Navy Roberts, 5, was not included.

megyn kelly
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly called First Lady Jill Biden 'callous' for not including Navy's name among the stockings.

"It's pretty extraordinary the callousness with which you and honestly your daughter were treated for the first four out of her five years on this earth," host Megyn Kelly claimed. "It paints the first lady in a whole new light."

Lunden Roberts replied, "That actually is something when I was able to talk to Hunter for the first time since I've been pregnant ... That's hurtful to see a matriarch of a family who's supposed to bring a family together, purposely exclude someone part of that family and part of that the bloodline."

hunter biden ex lunden roberts accuses jill biden excluding daughter
Source: @themegynkellyshow/youtube

Lunden Roberts accused Jill Biden of 'excluding' her daughter from the family.

The 33-year-old said her daughter will likely one day read the stories about how her father's family didn't include her and it hurts her to know it will "break" her child's heart when she's old enough to understand the situation.

The journalist asked if it was true that Jill excluded Navy from the Christmas stockings but included the family pets. Lunden said that was accurate.

hunter biden may file defamation lawsuits fox news rudy guiliani
Source: mega

Hunter Biden initially denied he had a relationship with Lunden Roberts.

As OK! previously reported, the Biden family released a statement acknowledging Navy after rumors swirled regarding the controversial Christmas decor.

"Our son Hunter and Navy's mother, Lunden [Roberts], are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," President Joe Biden said at the time.

hunter biden ex lunden roberts accuses jill biden excluding daughter
Source: mega

Joe Biden released a statement explaining that he wanted what was best for Navy.

"This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter," he continued. "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."

After the 5-year-old's birth, Hunter and Lunden were in and out of court battling over paternity and child support.

The 54-year-old initially insisted that he'd never been sexually involved with Lunden, but in 2019, a DNA test confirmed that he was Navy's father.

