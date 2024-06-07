Hunter Biden's Ex Lunden Roberts Accuses Jill Biden of 'Purposely Excluding' Daughter Navy From Family

The mother of Hunter Biden's youngest daughter candidly revealed she believes the Bidens have excluded her child from being a member of the family on the Friday, June 7, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast.

One particular instance that sparked these feelings occurred in December 2021 when First Lady Jill Biden decorated the White House for the holidays. Several stockings were hung up for each of their grandchildren, however, a stocking for Navy Roberts, 5, was not included.