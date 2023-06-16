Hunter Biden's Baby Mama Lunden Roberts Surprises Him by Attending Child Support Trial, Source Calls Her Move a 'Strategic Choice'

Hunter Biden received quite the surprise at his child support case in Arkansas, as estranged baby mama Lunden Roberts showed up to the courthouse roughly five minutes after him.

"Lunden has every right to be there — but it is highly unusual," a source told an outlet of the bold move, which she likely made to put more pressure on the first son, who has refused to cooperate when it comes to making the predetermined payments for their 4-year-old daughter Navy — whom Biden has yet to even meet.