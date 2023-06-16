Hunter Biden's Baby Mama Lunden Roberts Surprises Him by Attending Child Support Trial, Source Calls Her Move a 'Strategic Choice'
Hunter Biden received quite the surprise at his child support case in Arkansas, as estranged baby mama Lunden Roberts showed up to the courthouse roughly five minutes after him.
"Lunden has every right to be there — but it is highly unusual," a source told an outlet of the bold move, which she likely made to put more pressure on the first son, who has refused to cooperate when it comes to making the predetermined payments for their 4-year-old daughter Navy — whom Biden has yet to even meet.
"Attending Hunter's deposition would have been a strategic choice and perhaps a head game," the source noted. "And why not? It's harder for most people to be untruthful about a person in their presence."
As OK! reported, after Roberts found out she was pregnant, Biden insisted he wasn't the father, but a paternity test proved otherwise. He was then order to pay $20,000 per month in child support, but he soon asked for the amount to be lowered, claiming he wasn't able to afford the payments.
Roberts refused to agree, which will force Biden to hand over finance documents in court — something that may land him in even more trouble, as the paperwork could reveal details about his alleged shady business deals with China.
Biden has made no effort to meet his daughter, and when Roberts requested to legally change the tot's last name to Biden because the surname is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful," he opposed it, claiming doing so would prevent her from having a "peaceful existence."
Biden said Navy should be able to choose if she wants take on the surname later in life when "the disparagement of the Biden name is not at its height."
Roberts countered that allowing their daughter to have the Biden moniker would make up for all the hurt he's caused.
Said the mom-of-one, "To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Roberts, a former stripper, met Biden while she was working at a Washington, D.C., club. She gave birth to Navy in August 2019.
Daily Mail reported on Roberts showing up to the courthouse.