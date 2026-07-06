'Long Live the King': Hunter Biden Skewers Donald Trump in Scathing July 4th Message

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Hunter Biden didn't hold back while commemorating America's 250th birthday. The son of former President Joe Biden took to X on Sunday, July 5, with a lengthy message criticizing Donald Trump while comparing the Republican leader to a king. "I hope everyone had a great 4th of July. I know @realDonaldTrump and family did," Hunter declared in his scathing social media post before detailing concerning similarities between the Trumps and a royal monarchy.

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Source: MEGA Hunter Biden accused Donald Trump of running the country as a family business.

Hunter continued, "250 years ago we declared independence from a king who ran the colonies as a family business. In just 18 months the Trumps have made King George look like an amateur." The former first son listed various examples of how the Trump family has appeared to profit off of his presidency, as he skewered President Trump and his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. "A $620 million Pentagon loan, the largest in the program’s history, to a company Don Jr.’s firm bought into three months before," he explained. "An Air Force drone contract to a startup the princelings took public through a golf course company they own a piece of. The Army’s largest drone motor order ever, to a company where Don Jr. sits on the board and holds millions in stock."

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's family has profited immensely from his presidency.

"A $24 million Pentagon robotics contract to the company that employs Eric as Chief Strategy Advisor. A stake in the largest undeveloped tungsten deposit on earth, in Kazakhstan, backed by $1.6 billion in US government support," Hunter went on. Calling out Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner, Hunter noted: "Jared’s fund seeded with $2 billion from the Saudi crown prince, now $6.2 billion, 99 [percent] of it foreign money from Gulf governments. Over $110 million in fees collected from the Saudis alone. He negotiates American foreign policy with the governments that pay him. $2.3 billion from crypto ventures their father regulates. More than a million people bought in and lost $2.3 billion. The money didn’t grow. It simply moved from the subjects pockets to the crown’s coffers." "And the next one is already drafted. A proposed ATF rule that will allow guns to be shipped straight to your front door. The government’s own estimate is 3.3 million home gun deliveries a year. Don Jr. sits on the board of the online gun megastore built to cash in. He holds 300,000 shares," Hunter pointed out.

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'They Searched My Laptop for 6 Years'

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden slammed Donald Trump while calling him a 'king.'

Closing out his point, Hunter mentioned, "And that’s only the fraction they’ve allowed us to see. Not one subpoena served. Not one search executed. Why hide anything when you own the investigators?" "Me? They searched a laptop for six years. Federal prosecutors. Grand juries. Subpoena power. Congressional hearings. They found nothing. I made about $200k a year selling paintings when my Dad was President, and they made my paintings part of an impeachment inquiry," the 56-year-old criticized.

'Long Live the King'

Source: MEGA 'Does America belong to a family?' Hunter Biden asked.