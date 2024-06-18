OK Magazine
Ian McKellen, 85, Expected to Make a 'Full Recovery' After Falling Off Stage During 'Player Kings' Performance

ian mckellen fall stage performance full recovery hospitalized
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 18 2024

Ian McKellen suffered a tough fall during a recent performance of Player Kings in London's West End.

The 85-year-old actor was in the middle of a battle scene involving two other characters when he reportedly lost his footing and fell off of the front of the stage at Noël Coward Theatre, according to a news publication.

ian mckellen fall stage performance full recovery hospitalized
Source: MEGA

Ian McKellen fell off the front of the stage during a recent performance of 'Player Kings.'

Following his accidental tumble, crew members quickly flicked the house lights on as "the actor cried out and staff rushed to help," the news outlet reported.

The audience was eventually evacuated out of the venue and the rest of the show was canceled.

ian mckellen fall stage performance full recovery hospitalized
Source: MEGA

Ian McKellen's character was participating in a battle scene when he lost his footing.

A representative for Noël Coward Theatre later released a statement involving a positive update about McKellen's health.

"Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of Player Kings," a statement shared by a second news publication read. "Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits."

"The production has made the decision to cancel the performance on Tuesday 18 June so Ian can rest," the message continued. "Those affected will be contacted by their point of purchase as soon as possible tomorrow. Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience and to all the venue staff for their support."

Player Kings is a production of William Shakespeare's Henry IV, Parts One and Two and started its 12-week run of performances in England's capital back in April.

ian mckellen fall stage performance full recovery hospitalized
Source: MEGA

The 85-year-old actor is expected to make a 'full recovery.'

In the production, McKellen plays John Falstaff — a companion to Prince Hal, the future King Henry V of England.

This isn't the first time McKellen has had to cancel a show due to an injury.

The English actor was forced to cancel a performance of King Lear at London's Duke of York theatre after hurting his leg while running to catch a train. In an effort to please disappointed fans, McKellen proceeded to sit on stage and answer questions despite being unable to put on the show.

In the world of Shakespeare, McKellen has also portrayed the roles of Richard II, Coriolanus, Iago, Richard III, King Lear and Macbeth. He is additionally set to star as Hamlet in a new film adaptation directed by Sean Mathias.

ian mckellen fall stage performance full recovery hospitalized
Source: MEGA

Ian McKellen previously had to cancel a performance after injuring his leg while running to catch a train.

The English actor has also starred in numerous on-screen movies — including the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, X-Men, Beauty and the Beast, The Da Vinci Code and Mr. Holmes.

He's been on TV, too, appearing in 10 episodes of the ITV soap opera Coronation Street as the character of Mel Hutchwright.

Source: OK!

BBC reported McKellen's fall off stage, while Variety obtained a full statement from the theater's spokesperson.

