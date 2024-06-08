Donald Trump Is One of the 'Worst Public Speakers There Has Ever Been,' 'Lord Of The Rings' Star Ian McKellen Claims
British actor Ian McKellen is certainly not impressed by Donald Trump!
In a new interview, the Lord of the Rings alum revealed he found the politician's orator skills to be “an absolute bewilderment.”
“I haven’t seen him live. But he’s one of the worst public speakers there has ever been. Whether he’s reading a script or not, it’s so patent what he is,” McKellen declared.
While the 85-year-old still manages to captivate audiences playing Falstaff on stage in the U.K., he noted how powerful public speakers have seemed to die out.
"I remember leaving my school [in Bolton] in the sixth form and cycling down to the town square to see [1950s Welsh Labour Party politician] Aneurin Bevan on the hustings without a microphone. There aren't any great orators like that around, are there?" he stated, noting how politicians like Trump "don't spend enough time looking at themselves and saying, 'Well, I didn't believe that person.'"
As OK! previously reported, McKellen’s remarks about the Republican come as Trump has continues to embarrass himself onstage.
Most recently, during a town hall in Phoenix, Ariz., the 77-year-old appeared to slur his words and shift his thoughts mid-sentence, which led many to question his mental health and his capability to participate in a whole campaign cycle.
Trump began by speaking on immigration, stating, "When I'm president, I will use Title 42 to end the try..." before he quickly shifted gears, looking confused, and told the crowd, "We need to do this."
There were other moments during the speech where the former president could not say a single word without slurring and rambling on incoherently.
After clips from the event went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, users came after Trump for his declining mental state and the toll his recent criminal conviction has had on him.
- Amber Rose Declares She 'Will Still Vote for Donald Trump' Despite His Felony Conviction, Claims She's No Longer 'Brainwashed' by the Left
- Russell Brand Believes 'Freedom-Loving Americans' Should Vote for Donald Trump Over Joe Biden in Upcoming Election
- Donald Trump Believes 'Sometimes Revenge Can Be Justified' After Being Found Guilty in Manhattan Hush Money Trial
"He's glitching again ... Do you think anyone who watches Fox News will see this? If this were Biden, Fox would play it on a loop!" one person pointed out, while another added, "It’s as if he wanted to say trial and then he remembered midway his sentence it’s probably something he shouldn’t be saying so he stopped himself... or he's just mentally lost it. Either way, it's just sad to see that this is where we're at politically."
"What can’t you hear? Donald J. Trump said, and I quote — 'mhzfsawrtoomvcssdiokbgfdgjk’mvsagjolnnooojgsaycvb,'” a third individual joked.
According to a top doctor, Trump's concerning inability to finish a thought or speak clearly could be signs of dementia.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, shared in a statement.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"If he were to become president, he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dodes added.
The Times of London interviewed McKellen.